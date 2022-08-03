scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Chennai News Live: Centre should reduce its fuel taxes to support common man, says Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today 3 August 2022: The proposed greenfield airport at Parandur near Chennai will cost around Rs 20,000 crore and have the capacity to handle around 10 crore passengers per year, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced Tuesday.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 3, 2022 10:09:53 am
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: The Centre should come forward and reduce its taxes on fuel to provide relief to the common man, as post the GST Tamil Nadu’s power to levy taxes has been reduced greatly and the state lacked enough avenues to augment its revenues, Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Tuesday. Over the last seven years, the Union government increased taxes on petrol by Rs 23.42 per litre and Rs 28.23 per litre on diesel. The reduction in taxes in November 2021 and May 2022 together was Rs 13 on petrol and Rs 16 on diesel, respectively. Despite this, taxes are still higher than the 2014 rates by Rs 10.42 per litre for petrol and Rs 12.23 per litre for diesel, respectively, he said and claimed that there is a need for the Centre to further reduce its taxes.

In a separate development, the proposed greenfield airport at Parandur near Chennai will cost around Rs 20,000 crore and have the capacity to handle around 10 crore passengers per year, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced Tuesday. In a tweet, Stalin said that Chennai needed to have a new airport to complement the existing one at Meenambakkam to meet its demands and become the best investment destination in Asia. The Tamil Nadu government will soon unveil a new Startup and Innovation policy to encourage new startups targeting the socio-economic development of the State, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday.

Also, the first bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Additional Advocate General to obtain instructions from the Tamil Nadu government over its stand on exchanging land owned by SASTRA University in Thanjavur for the poramboke land occupied and enjoyed by it for about 35 years.

Chennai News Live: Centre should reduce its fuel taxes to support common man, says Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan; Parandur airport to cost Rs 20,000 crore, handle 10 crore passengers: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin; Follow live updates.

10:09 (IST)03 Aug 2022
Madras HC seeks Tamil Nadu govt’s stand on varsity proposal for land swap

The first bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Additional Advocate General to obtain instructions from the Tamil Nadu government over its stand on exchanging land owned by SASTRA University in Thanjavur for the poramboke land occupied and enjoyed by it for about 35 years.

The bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice N Mala gave the direction to the AAG, when the writ appeal from Shanmuga Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA), a deemed university, challenging a GO dated February 23 this year, came up for further hearing today. Read more

09:50 (IST)03 Aug 2022
Centre should reduce its fuel taxes to support common man, says Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan

The Centre should come forward and reduce its taxes on fuel to provide relief to the common man, as post the GST Tamil Nadu’s power to levy taxes has been reduced greatly and the state lacked enough avenues to augment its revenues, Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Tuesday.

Over the last seven years, the Union government increased taxes on petrol by Rs 23.42 per litre and Rs 28.23 per litre on diesel. The reduction in taxes in November 2021 and May 2022 together was Rs 13 on petrol and Rs 16 on diesel, respectively. Despite this, taxes are still higher than the 2014 rates by Rs 10.42 per litre for petrol and Rs 12.23 per litre for diesel, respectively, he said and claimed that there is a need for the Centre to further reduce its taxes.

09:36 (IST)03 Aug 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

It will not be an exaggeration to call Smith Field Bakery a cultural landmark of Chennai. This place has seen world wars and the city’s evolution from its roots. Even after 137 years, the cakes, bread and cookies of the bakery still tingles the taste buds of the residents of Purasawalkam and beyond. The bakery is believed to have been established in 1885 by Ponnusamy Naicker of Sadarasapattinam near Mahabalipuram after he moved to Purasawalkam.

KNOW YOUR CITY | This Chennai bakery served during World Wars; its bread, cakes and cookies still unique after 137 years

The Chennai city police Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the alleged sexual assault that happened inside the campus of IIT Madras in Tamil Nadu last week. According to the Kotturpuram police, the accused, identified as Chandran Kumar, was working at a juice shop inside the campus.

A police officer told indianexpress.com that the accused was booked under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and also under Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and was later remanded in the evening.

READ | Chennai police arrest juice shop worker in IIT Madras sexual assault case

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 09:30:24 am