Chennai News Live: Centre should reduce its fuel taxes to support common man, says Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: The Centre should come forward and reduce its taxes on fuel to provide relief to the common man, as post the GST Tamil Nadu’s power to levy taxes has been reduced greatly and the state lacked enough avenues to augment its revenues, Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Tuesday. Over the last seven years, the Union government increased taxes on petrol by Rs 23.42 per litre and Rs 28.23 per litre on diesel. The reduction in taxes in November 2021 and May 2022 together was Rs 13 on petrol and Rs 16 on diesel, respectively. Despite this, taxes are still higher than the 2014 rates by Rs 10.42 per litre for petrol and Rs 12.23 per litre for diesel, respectively, he said and claimed that there is a need for the Centre to further reduce its taxes.

In a separate development, the proposed greenfield airport at Parandur near Chennai will cost around Rs 20,000 crore and have the capacity to handle around 10 crore passengers per year, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced Tuesday. In a tweet, Stalin said that Chennai needed to have a new airport to complement the existing one at Meenambakkam to meet its demands and become the best investment destination in Asia. The Tamil Nadu government will soon unveil a new Startup and Innovation policy to encourage new startups targeting the socio-economic development of the State, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday. Also, the first bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Additional Advocate General to obtain instructions from the Tamil Nadu government over its stand on exchanging land owned by SASTRA University in Thanjavur for the poramboke land occupied and enjoyed by it for about 35 years.