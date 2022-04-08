scorecardresearch
Friday, April 08, 2022
Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu ready to ship rice, drugs to Sri Lanka, MK Stalin tells Centre

Stalin spoke over phone to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and expressed his deep concern over the plight of Tamils in Lanka, who have been hit hard by the never seen before economic crisis in their country, an official release said.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: April 8, 2022 9:13:03 am
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at the State Assembly.

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday apprised the Centre that Tamil Nadu is ready to ship essential commodities like rice and life saving drugs to Sri Lanka, considering the welfare of Tamils and sought permission for its distribution there through the Indian High Commission. Stalin spoke over phone to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and expressed his deep concern over the plight of Tamils in Lanka, who have been hit hard by the never seen before economic crisis in their country, an official release said.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government will consult legal experts to uphold the 10.5 percent reservation for Vanniyars (Most Backward Community) just as it secured 7.5 quota for students of state-run schools for admission in professional courses, CM M K Stalin told the Assembly. Also, the annual Budget of the Greater Chennai Corporation for 2022-23 will be tabled at the Ripon Building, the headquarters of the civic body, on Saturday by the mayor after a gap of six years.

In other news, the Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court on Thursday that state Governor R N Ravi had referred all files related to the release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case to the President. In Covid-19 related news, maintaining that there was no detection of ‘XE’, the new variant of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu, the government has advised the airport authorities to intensify surveillance at international airports, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said.

Live Blog

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live Updates Today: Tamil Nadu to consult legal experts to ensure 10.5% quota for Vanniyars: CM MK Stalin; Madras HC upholds 7.5% horizontal reservation for govt school students in NEET admissions

09:13 (IST)08 Apr 2022
Teachers who fail to clear eligibility test cannot continue in service, rules Madras HC

Teachers who did not pass the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) cannot continue in service, the Madras High Court ruled on Thursday. Justice D Krishnakumar gave the ruling while dismissing a batch of writ petitions, and directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict compliance of the instructions issued by the School Education Secretary vide letter dated May 2, 2019, failing which appropriate action shall be taken in accordance with law. Read more

09:00 (IST)08 Apr 2022
Tamil Nadu ready to ship rice, drugs to Sri Lanka, MK Stalin tells Centre

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday apprised the Centre that Tamil Nadu is ready to ship essential commodities like rice and life saving drugs to Sri Lanka, considering the welfare of Tamils and sought permission for its distribution there through the Indian High Commission. Stalin spoke over phone to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and expressed his deep concern over the plight of Tamils in Lanka, who have been hit hard by the never seen before economic crisis in their country, an official release said.

08:40 (IST)08 Apr 2022
Welcome to The Indian Express live blog

Hello and welcome to today's Chennai live blog. We bring to you the latest news updates from across the city and the state of Tamil Nadu. Stay tuned!

Chennai: AIADMK leaders Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam with party MLAs stage a walkout during the Tamil Nadu Assembly Session, at the secretariat, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

The Tamil Nadu government made a remarkable turnaround in image as an ideal global investment destination, leading to an increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) by 41.5 per cent, and steps would be taken to attract more investments in the State by organising a global investors meet (GIM) by 2023-end, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.

Efforts would also be taken to attract more investments through the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Switzerland in May, an event in Hanover in Germany, a Global Offshore Wind in June in England and the US, he said. Making a statement in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said the government, under the DMK, succeeded in getting thousands of crores of rupees as investments.

READ | FDI in Tamil Nadu increased by 41.5%, more investments via GIM 2023 expected: CM Stalin

An auto-rickshaw driver, who knocked down a police officer during a vehicle-checking drive near Poonamalle Sunday, was arrested Wednesday late evening, three days after he went absconding. The driver, Sudharshan, is a resident of Lakshmi Nagar extension in Porur. The police have also seized his vehicle and will soon take him in custody.

The police said on Sunday, April 3, around 7:15 pm, sub-inspector Pon Raj, attached to the Nandambakkam police station, was engaged in a vehicle-checking drive opposite Larsen and Toubro on the Mount Poonamalle Road. As he saw a speeding auto-rickshaw, Raj gestured to it to stop but instead, the driver knocked him down and fled the spot.

READ | Chennai: Auto-rickshaw driver who knocked down traffic cop held

