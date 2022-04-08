Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu ready to ship rice, drugs to Sri Lanka, MK Stalin tells Centre

Chennai: AIADMK leaders Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam with party MLAs stage a walkout during the Tamil Nadu Assembly Session, at the secretariat, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

The Tamil Nadu government made a remarkable turnaround in image as an ideal global investment destination, leading to an increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) by 41.5 per cent, and steps would be taken to attract more investments in the State by organising a global investors meet (GIM) by 2023-end, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.

Efforts would also be taken to attract more investments through the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Switzerland in May, an event in Hanover in Germany, a Global Offshore Wind in June in England and the US, he said. Making a statement in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said the government, under the DMK, succeeded in getting thousands of crores of rupees as investments.

An auto-rickshaw driver, who knocked down a police officer during a vehicle-checking drive near Poonamalle Sunday, was arrested Wednesday late evening, three days after he went absconding. The driver, Sudharshan, is a resident of Lakshmi Nagar extension in Porur. The police have also seized his vehicle and will soon take him in custody.

The police said on Sunday, April 3, around 7:15 pm, sub-inspector Pon Raj, attached to the Nandambakkam police station, was engaged in a vehicle-checking drive opposite Larsen and Toubro on the Mount Poonamalle Road. As he saw a speeding auto-rickshaw, Raj gestured to it to stop but instead, the driver knocked him down and fled the spot.