Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu ready to ship rice, drugs to Sri Lanka, MK Stalin tells Centre

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday apprised the Centre that Tamil Nadu is ready to ship essential commodities like rice and life saving drugs to Sri Lanka, considering the welfare of Tamils and sought permission for its distribution there through the Indian High Commission. Stalin spoke over phone to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and expressed his deep concern over the plight of Tamils in Lanka, who have been hit hard by the never seen before economic crisis in their country, an official release said.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government will consult legal experts to uphold the 10.5 percent reservation for Vanniyars (Most Backward Community) just as it secured 7.5 quota for students of state-run schools for admission in professional courses, CM M K Stalin told the Assembly. Also, the annual Budget of the Greater Chennai Corporation for 2022-23 will be tabled at the Ripon Building, the headquarters of the civic body, on Saturday by the mayor after a gap of six years.
In other news, the Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court on Thursday that state Governor R N Ravi had referred all files related to the release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case to the President. In Covid-19 related news, maintaining that there was no detection of ‘XE’, the new variant of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu, the government has advised the airport authorities to intensify surveillance at international airports, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said.
Teachers who did not pass the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) cannot continue in service, the Madras High Court ruled on Thursday. Justice D Krishnakumar gave the ruling while dismissing a batch of writ petitions, and directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict compliance of the instructions issued by the School Education Secretary vide letter dated May 2, 2019, failing which appropriate action shall be taken in accordance with law. Read more
