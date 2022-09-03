scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022
Live now

Chennai News Live: Palaniswami hails Madras HC ruling, OPS says will knock on doors of Supreme Court

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today Sept 3, 2022: As the Madras HC court delivered its judgment, AIADMK workers burst crackers, distributed sweets and thronged Palaniswami’s residence to greet him.

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai | Updated: September 3, 2022 8:22:21 am
Supporters of AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami celebrate after a court delivered its verdict in favour of the former chief minister on the conduct of July 11 General Council (GC) meeting of AIADMK, in Chennai, Friday (PTI Photo)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Friday described the Madras High Court’s ruling, which has in effect endorsed his election in July as party’s interim chief, as ‘historic.’ Rival leader O Panneerselvam said the High Court verdict would be challenged in the Supreme Court. As the court delivered its judgment, AIADMK workers burst crackers, distributed sweets and thronged Palaniswami’s residence to greet him.

In a separate development, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai lambasted the DMK government on Friday after a minister pointed to the large-scale drug movement through a Gujarat seaport to criticise the central government. “K Ponmudy has once again brought to light the incompetence of this DMK government”, the BJP leader said a day after the higher education minister blamed the Union government for the large-scale movement of drugs, and said India’s seaports—especially the Mundra port in BJP-ruled Gujarat and those in Andhra Pradesh—had become hubs for drugs smuggled from Afghanistan and Iran. Ponmudy also said drug smuggling had increased rapidly after the seaports were privatised.

Also, before the launch of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on September 7, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will take part in a prayer meeting at former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial in Sriperumbudur and attend an event in Kanyakumari where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will hand over the national flag to him, sources said on Friday.

Live Blog

Chennai News Live: Palaniswami hails Madras HC ruling, Panneerselvam says will knock on doors of Supreme Court; Traffic diversions in Guindy till Sunday; Follow live updates.

08:22 (IST)03 Sep 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

It has been more than 25 days since the Tamil Nadu and the central governments said a second airport for Chennai would come up at Parandur, about 59km from the airport at Meenambakkam. Residents of Parandur, in Kancheepuram district, have since been apprehensive and felt helpless as they have no clue about how the project is going to be implemented. Always talking about the new airport—while having breakfast, working, grazing goats or riding two-wheelers—they are worried whether every new car entering their villages is bringing land acquisition officials.\

READ | Worry, anger, and helplessness as residents come to grips with news of Chennai’s new airport

Kunal Kamra’s show is something that Chennaittes can look forward to this week. A standup comedian, Kamra’s shows are known for their political overtones. Witness him performing live on September 4 at the ever-happening Music Academy from 7 pm. The event is presented by The Entertainment Factory.

Chennai This Week | Kunal Kamra’s show, some loud music and a full-fledged market

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 03-09-2022 at 08:10:06 am