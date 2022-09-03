Chennai News Live: Palaniswami hails Madras HC ruling, OPS says will knock on doors of Supreme Court

Supporters of AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami celebrate after a court delivered its verdict in favour of the former chief minister on the conduct of July 11 General Council (GC) meeting of AIADMK, in Chennai, Friday (PTI Photo)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Friday described the Madras High Court’s ruling, which has in effect endorsed his election in July as party’s interim chief, as ‘historic.’ Rival leader O Panneerselvam said the High Court verdict would be challenged in the Supreme Court. As the court delivered its judgment, AIADMK workers burst crackers, distributed sweets and thronged Palaniswami’s residence to greet him.

In a separate development, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai lambasted the DMK government on Friday after a minister pointed to the large-scale drug movement through a Gujarat seaport to criticise the central government. “K Ponmudy has once again brought to light the incompetence of this DMK government”, the BJP leader said a day after the higher education minister blamed the Union government for the large-scale movement of drugs, and said India’s seaports—especially the Mundra port in BJP-ruled Gujarat and those in Andhra Pradesh—had become hubs for drugs smuggled from Afghanistan and Iran. Ponmudy also said drug smuggling had increased rapidly after the seaports were privatised.

Also, before the launch of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on September 7, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will take part in a prayer meeting at former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial in Sriperumbudur and attend an event in Kanyakumari where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will hand over the national flag to him, sources said on Friday.