Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Private schools call for one-day shutdown condemning Kallakurichi violence

The agitators stormed the premises of a school at nearby Chinnasalem and set buses parked inside the institution's premises on fire and attacked police personnel as well, police said. (Sourced image/Express)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates July 18: Private schools in Tamil Nadu have called for a shutdown of their institutions Monday condemning the violence at a residential school in Kallakurichi district the previous day following the death of a 17-year-old girl student last week. Despite a warning from the Directorate of Matriculation Schools that strict action would be initiated against schools declaring holiday without prior intimation, KR Nandakumar, secretary of Tamil Nadu Matriculation and CBSE Schools Association, informed on Sunday that all private nursery, matriculation and CBSE schools would remain closed for a day (Monday) as a sign of protest against the violence at the school in Kaniyamoor near Chinnasalem. Read more.

PROHIBITORY ORDERS were imposed at several places in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district after protesters clashed with police and indulged in arson at a residential school on Sunday to protest against alleged inaction following the death of a 17-year-old student earlier this week.

In other updates, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, being treated for Covid-19 has recovered well and he would be discharged on July 18, a hospital treating him said on Sunday. He has been advised complete rest at home for one more week. The CM has recovered well from the infection and he would be completing “the isolation period tomorrow (Monday) and will be discharged from the hospital. He has been advised complete rest at home for one more week,” a medical bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital said on Sunday. Read more