Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Private schools call for one-day shutdown condemning Kallakurichi violence

PROHIBITORY ORDERS were imposed at several places in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district after protesters clashed with police and indulged in arson at a residential school on Sunday to protest against alleged inaction following the death of a 17-year-old student earlier this week.
In other updates, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, being treated for Covid-19 has recovered well and he would be discharged on July 18, a hospital treating him said on Sunday. He has been advised complete rest at home for one more week. The CM has recovered well from the infection and he would be completing “the isolation period tomorrow (Monday) and will be discharged from the hospital. He has been advised complete rest at home for one more week,” a medical bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital said on Sunday. Read more
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday voted in the Presidential election, just after he was discharged from a hospital here following recovery from Covid-19.
Stalin was the first to cast his vote in the Secretariat complex and he arrived at the venue at 10 AM, when polling began. The ruling DMK and its allies are backing the Opposition choice, former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha.
The Chief Minister came straight to Fort St George campus after he was discharged from Kauvery Hospital, a private facility, in Alwarpet here.
He had tested positive for Coronavirus on July 12 and was hospitalised two days later for investigations and observation. PTI