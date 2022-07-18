scorecardresearch
Monday, July 18, 2022
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Private schools call for one-day shutdown condemning Kallakurichi violence

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Matriculation and CBSE Schools Association said that its representatives would meet School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: July 18, 2022 11:05:59 am
School violenceThe agitators stormed the premises of a school at nearby Chinnasalem and set buses parked inside the institution's premises on fire and attacked police personnel as well, police said. (Sourced image/Express)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates July 18: Private schools in Tamil Nadu have called for a shutdown of their institutions Monday condemning the violence at a residential school in Kallakurichi district the previous day following the death of a 17-year-old girl student last week. Despite a warning from the Directorate of Matriculation Schools that strict action would be initiated against schools declaring holiday without prior intimation, KR Nandakumar, secretary of Tamil Nadu Matriculation and CBSE Schools Association, informed on Sunday that all private nursery, matriculation and CBSE schools would remain closed for a day (Monday) as a sign of protest against the violence at the school in Kaniyamoor near Chinnasalem. Read more.

PROHIBITORY ORDERS were imposed at several places in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district after protesters clashed with police and indulged in arson at a residential school on Sunday to protest against alleged inaction following the death of a 17-year-old student earlier this week.

In other updates, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, being treated for Covid-19 has recovered well and he would be discharged on July 18, a hospital treating him said on Sunday. He has been advised complete rest at home for one more week. The CM has recovered well from the infection and he would be completing “the isolation period tomorrow (Monday) and will be discharged from the hospital. He has been advised complete rest at home for one more week,” a medical bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital said on Sunday. Read more

Live Blog

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates July 18: Private schools call for one-day shutdown condemning Kallakurichi violence and more

11:05 (IST)18 Jul 2022
TN CM discharged from hospital, votes in Prez poll

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday voted in the Presidential election, just after he was discharged from a hospital here following recovery from Covid-19.

Stalin was the first to cast his vote in the Secretariat complex and he arrived at the venue at 10 AM, when polling began. The ruling DMK and its allies are backing the Opposition choice, former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha.

The Chief Minister came straight to Fort St George campus after he was discharged from Kauvery Hospital, a private facility, in Alwarpet here.

He had tested positive for Coronavirus on July 12 and was hospitalised two days later for investigations and observation. PTI

The protesters set on fire at least 15 buses, including three police buses. Following the violence, Kallakurichi Collector P N Sridhar issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 until July 31 in Kallakurichi taluk and several places in Chinnasalem.

Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed regret over the violence and assured punishment for all those involved in the girl’s death. Appealing for peace, the CM said he has ordered the Home Secretary and the DGP to visit the site of the violence.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Violence erupted at a residential school in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district as protesters demanding justice over the death of a schoolgirl allegedly set on fire at least 13 buses, including three police vehicles, and pelted stones Sunday morning.<br><br>Read: <a href="https://t.co/tUTLD6Ntuh">https://t.co/tUTLD6Ntuh</a> <a href="https://t.co/xJhomz7vOr">pic.twitter.com/xJhomz7vOr</a></p>&mdash; Express Chennai (@ie_chennai) <a href="https://twitter.com/ie_chennai/status/1548597699590574080?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 17, 2022</a></blockquote>

Sources said that on Sunday morning, around 2,000 people gathered at the school – where the Class 12 student was found dead on Wednesday – in response to a protest call on social media by youth groups in the area.

