Chennai News Live: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin seeks PM Modi’s help to host Asian Beach Games in Chennai

Saturday, July 30, 2022
Chennai News Today, Tamil Nadu Live News Updates July 30 2022: PM Narendra Modi on Friday said, a strong government does not control everything or everyone but it controls the system’s impulse to interfere; a strong government is not restrictive but is responsive.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: July 30, 2022 8:38:59 am
PM Modi in ChennaiChennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a chess board from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin as he leaves after his two-day visit to Chennai, Friday, July 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live Updates Today Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Friday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take measures to conduct the 2024 Asian Beach Games in Chennai. In a letter, Stalin urged Modi to direct the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to provide Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) the requisite guarantees to host the games in Chennai. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also thanked PM Modi for participating in the inaugural event of the 44th International Chess Olympiad and providing all possible support to host the event in the city. He further appreciated the latter’s interest in encouraging sports activities and sought his co-operation in organising the event here.

Meanwhile, while delivering the address at the 42nd convocation of Anna University in Chennai on Friday, PM Narendra Modi said, a strong government does not control everything or everyone but it controls the system’s impulse to interfere; a strong government is not restrictive but is responsive. Addressing a large gathering of students, Modi said the post-pandemic period throws opportunities even as “some would call it a time of uncertainty”.

In other news, deposed leader O Panneerselvam exuded confidence that ‘Dharma will triumph’ in his ongoing legal battle with Edappadi K Palaniswami, the AIADMK’s interim general secretary. After seeing off Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport here, Panneerselvam told reporters that the former enquired about his health and he replied that he is doing well. Popularly known as OPS, Panneerselvam is leading the rebel AIADMK camp and he was recently treated for coronavirus.

08:38 (IST)30 Jul 2022
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin seeks PM Modi’s help to host Asian Beach Games in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Friday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take measures to conduct the 2024 Asian Beach Games in Chennai. In a letter, Stalin urged Modi to direct the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to provide Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) the requisite guarantees to host the games in Chennai. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also thanked PM Modi for participating in the inaugural event of the 44th International Chess Olympiad and providing all possible support to host the event in the city. He further appreciated the latter’s interest in encouraging sports activities and sought his co-operation in organising the event here.

08:32 (IST)30 Jul 2022
Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the 42nd Convocation of Anna University, in Chennai, Friday, July 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)

In the narrow lanes of Sowcarpet, one of the oldest neighborhoods in Chennai known for shops selling a variety of sweet and chaat products, shopping items and also considered as the hub of the north Indian community in the city, we met Anand Kumar Bhowmick, 56, at Kasi Chetty Street while he was busy selling plastic items to customers. One may find it hard to believe if someone says this man has a huge collection of rare photographs.

One can find a cardboard lined with two rows of black and white photos near his shop. These photos are part of his over 30,000 photo collections. To commemorate birth and death anniversaries of famous personalities, and historically significant events, Anand exhibits these photos in front of his shop.

KNOW YOUR CITY | This Chennai man has been collecting rare photographs for over four decades

From the mesmerising melody of ‘Kaadhal Rojave’ to the peppy beats of ‘Kathalikkum Penin Kaikal’, the combo of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and composer A R Rahman has worked wonders. The legendary vocalist’s son SPB Charan will perform some of the greatest hits of the superhit duo at Vani Mahal in Chennai from 6.15 pm on July 31. The Backyard will host the ‘Madras Comedy Show’ presented by the Madras Comedy Circuit. Featuring stand-up comedians like Praveen Kumar (who performs in Tamil and English), Chockalingam, Sundar, Guna Kannan and Manojkumar, this event is sure to tickle your funny bone. From 6 pm on July 30 at the Backyard, Adyar.

CHENNAI THIS WEEK | Soulful melodies, a farmers’ fest and some laughter to wind up July

