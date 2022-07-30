Chennai News Live: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin seeks PM Modi’s help to host Asian Beach Games in Chennai

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live Updates Today Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Friday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take measures to conduct the 2024 Asian Beach Games in Chennai. In a letter, Stalin urged Modi to direct the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to provide Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) the requisite guarantees to host the games in Chennai. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also thanked PM Modi for participating in the inaugural event of the 44th International Chess Olympiad and providing all possible support to host the event in the city. He further appreciated the latter’s interest in encouraging sports activities and sought his co-operation in organising the event here.
Meanwhile, while delivering the address at the 42nd convocation of Anna University in Chennai on Friday, PM Narendra Modi said, a strong government does not control everything or everyone but it controls the system’s impulse to interfere; a strong government is not restrictive but is responsive. Addressing a large gathering of students, Modi said the post-pandemic period throws opportunities even as “some would call it a time of uncertainty”.
In other news, deposed leader O Panneerselvam exuded confidence that ‘Dharma will triumph’ in his ongoing legal battle with Edappadi K Palaniswami, the AIADMK’s interim general secretary. After seeing off Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport here, Panneerselvam told reporters that the former enquired about his health and he replied that he is doing well. Popularly known as OPS, Panneerselvam is leading the rebel AIADMK camp and he was recently treated for coronavirus.
