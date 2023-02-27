Erode Bypoll Live Updates: DMK-backed Congress candidate Elangovan casts vote, says confident of winning with big margin

Preparations underway for the Erode (East) Assembly seat by-poll (PTI)

BJP Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai on Sunday said several youngsters were hesitant to enter politics and good leaders were moving away seeing the “dirty money politics” in the run-up to the Erode East Assembly bypoll.

Speaking at a press conference here, he alleged that there were several instances of the model code of conduct being violated in Erode East and asked the voters if they condoned ‘dirty money politics.’ “As a result of such dirty money politics, the younger generation have become allergic to politics and good leaders are moving out,” he claimed.

He asked the voters if they were accepting such dirty money politics and if there was room for “such political parties.” Alleging that there were several cases of violation of the model code of conduct in Erode East constituency, the BJP leader said there was an urgent need to bring about an amendment to the Representation of People Act to punish the violators.

AIADMK interim general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) Friday came down heavily on Chief Minister M K Stalin and the ruling DMK government and said the ruling party functionaries are violating the norms laid down by the Election Commission (EC) by confining innocent voters in shelters at Erode (East) Assembly constituency.