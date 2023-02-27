Erode Bypoll Live Updates: DMK-backed Congress candidate Elangovan casts vote, says confident of winning with big margin

Erode bypoll, Chennai News Live Updates: The bye-election to the Erode East Assembly constituency commenced at 7 am this morning. The seat fell vacant due to the death of Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa.
For the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), former Union minister and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president EVKS Elangovan (hand symbol), the father of Thirumahan Everaa, is contesting the election. Former AIADMK MLA KS Thennarasu (two leaves symbol) is pitted against him on behalf of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Barring the two major dravidian parties, Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK)’s Menaka Navaneedhan (sugarcane farmer), and Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhagam’s S Anand (murasu symbol) are also in the fray. Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and G K Vaasan’s Tamil Maanila Congress have extended their support to Congress and AIADMK, respectively. Dr Ramadoss’ Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) announced they will not contest the polls.
According to the Returning Officer K S Sivakumar, elaborate security arrangements are in place to facilitate the 2.26 lakh eligible electors to exercise their franchise. Close to 2,500 police personnel are deployed for poll duty. Sivakumar said of the total 238 polling stations, 32 are identified as vulnerable and additional para-military personnel will be posted in vulnerable booths if required. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.
Addressing the reporters, Erode district collector Krishnan Unni said additional security personnel will be deployed at 'sensitive' polling stations.
"In five places EVM machines which were found to be faulty during mock polls, has been replaced. To ensure peaceful election, elaborate security arrangements has been made. We will take action if any untoward incidents occurs. We have erected pandals at required area for convenience of public," he noted.
DMK-backed Congress candidate E V K S Elangovan cast his vote today.
