scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

Erode Bypoll Live Updates: DMK-backed Congress candidate Elangovan casts vote, says confident of winning with big margin

Chennai News Live Updates: Of the 77 approved candidates, as many as 47 are contesting independently.

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai | February 27, 2023 09:32 IST
Chennai news live: M K Stalin, K Annamalai, Edappadi K Palaniswami

Erode bypoll, Chennai News Live Updates: The bye-election to the Erode East Assembly constituency commenced at 7 am this morning. The seat fell vacant due to the death of Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa.

For the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), former Union minister and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president EVKS Elangovan (hand symbol), the father of Thirumahan Everaa, is contesting the election. Former AIADMK MLA KS Thennarasu (two leaves symbol) is pitted against him on behalf of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Barring the two major dravidian parties, Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK)’s Menaka Navaneedhan (sugarcane farmer), and Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhagam’s S Anand (murasu symbol) are also in the fray. Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and G K Vaasan’s Tamil Maanila Congress have extended their support to Congress and AIADMK, respectively. Dr Ramadoss’ Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) announced they will not contest the polls.

According to the Returning Officer K S Sivakumar, elaborate security arrangements are in place to facilitate the 2.26 lakh eligible electors to exercise their franchise. Close to 2,500 police personnel are deployed for poll duty. Sivakumar said of the total 238 polling stations, 32 are identified as vulnerable and additional para-military personnel will be posted in vulnerable booths if required. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.

Live Blog

Chennai News, Erode Bypoll Live Updates: The bye-election to the Erode East Assembly constituency is underway today; follow this space for the latest news and updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu

09:32 (IST)27 Feb 2023
Additional security personnel to be deployed at some polling stations, says Erode district collector

Addressing the reporters, Erode district collector Krishnan Unni said additional security personnel will be deployed at 'sensitive' polling stations.

"In five places EVM machines which were found to be faulty during mock polls, has been replaced. To ensure peaceful election, elaborate security arrangements has been made. We will take action if any untoward incidents occurs. We have erected pandals at required area for convenience of public," he noted.

09:11 (IST)27 Feb 2023
E V K S Elangovan casts vote

DMK-backed Congress candidate E V K S Elangovan cast his vote today. 

09:01 (IST)27 Feb 2023
Who are some of the contesting candidates?

For the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), former Union minister and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president EVKS Elangovan (hand symbol), the father of Thirumahan Everaa, is contesting the election. Former AIADMK MLA KS Thennarasu (two leaves symbol) is pitted against him on behalf of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Barring the two major dravidian parties, Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK)’s Menaka Navaneedhan (sugarcane farmer), and Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhagam’s S Anand (murasu symbol) are also in the fray. Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and G K Vaasan’s Tamil Maanila Congress have extended their support to Congress and AIADMK, respectively. Dr Ramadoss’ Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) announced they will not contest the polls.

08:54 (IST)27 Feb 2023
Erode bypoll | What we know of the election today

The bye-election to the Erode East Assembly constituency, which fell vacant due to the death of Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa, commenced at 7 am Monday. Of the 77 approved candidates, as many as 47 are contesting independently. According to the Returning Officer K S Sivakumar, elaborate security arrangements are in place to facilitate the 2.26 lakh eligible electors to exercise their franchise. The poll process is set to be videographed, monitored by micro-observes and web-cameras.

Preparations underway for the Erode (East) Assembly seat by-poll (PTI)

Youngsters hesitant to enter politics due to ‘dirty money politics’: BJP leader Annamalai

BJP Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai on Sunday said several youngsters were hesitant to enter politics and good leaders were moving away seeing the “dirty money politics” in the run-up to the Erode East Assembly bypoll.

Speaking at a press conference here, he alleged that there were several instances of the model code of conduct being violated in Erode East and asked the voters if they condoned ‘dirty money politics.’ “As a result of such dirty money politics, the younger generation have become allergic to politics and good leaders are moving out,” he claimed.

He asked the voters if they were accepting such dirty money politics and if there was room for “such political parties.” Alleging that there were several cases of violation of the model code of conduct in Erode East constituency, the BJP leader said there was an urgent need to bring about an amendment to the Representation of People Act to punish the violators.

EPS accuses DMK leaders of violating poll norms, says voters are being held inside temporary shelters

AIADMK interim general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) Friday came down heavily on Chief Minister M K Stalin and the ruling DMK government and said the ruling party functionaries are violating the norms laid down by the Election Commission (EC) by confining innocent voters in shelters at Erode (East) Assembly constituency.

Addressing the media at Coimbatore, EPS said he cannot comment on whether the EC would cancel the bypoll amid the ongoing issues but noted that never in the history of bypolls in the country, the ruling government was seen luring the voters with gifts and cash and confining to temporary shelters or pandals “like goats and cattle”. He added that it is highly condemnable that a Chief Minister of a state and the ministers of his cabinet are behind such acts.

EPS added that despite multiple complaints, the EC has not initiated any action.
  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
First published on: 27-02-2023 at 08:51 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close