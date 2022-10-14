Chennai: New bus terminus at Kilambakkam likely to be ready by Pongal

Tamil Nadu Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy Thursday said that around 82 per cent of the construction of the new bus terminus at Kilambakkam in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district has been completed and that steps are being taken to open it for public in January ahead of Pongal festival.

The new mofussil terminus on a sprawling 88-acre land will be able to accommodate around 2,350 buses.

Addressing reporters alongside Rural Industries Minister T M Anbarasan, Muthusamy said that around 2,350 buses are set to be accommodated at the terminus that is being built at a cost of Rs 315 crore.

“Chief Minister M K Stalin has asked us to expedite the work and we are taking measures accordingly. We have informed him that we would complete the work by February 2023. Most likely the work would be completed in 60 days, which means we will try to complete it by Pongal in January,” the minister said.

The minister also said that there are plans to construct an overbridge, in coordination with the transport department, to avoid any congestion on the national highway caused by the entry and exit of buses at the terminus.

“We also plan to set up a facility for people from the railway station to reach the bus stand. The authorities concerned have informed us that the work of that facility will begin in three months,” he said.

The new terminus is expected to decongest the existing one at Koyambedu.