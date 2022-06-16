Chennai: Four arrested for murder of 20-year-old man

The Greater Chennai police have arrested four people, including a woman, in connection with the alleged murder of a 20-year-old man near YMCA College of Physical Education in Chennai.

According to the police, the incident happened on the night of June 13 when the deceased, identified as Thavidh Raja, was consuming alcohol with his friends.

The police, in a release on Thursday, stated that they registered a case of suspicious death after Raja’s mother approached Anna Salai station claiming that she had found her son dead while going in an auto near Peters Road on June 14. She said that she found a man lying in an unconscious state near the north gate of the YMCA college and when checked on him, she found it was her son. She immediately took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, she told the police.

During the enquiry, the police found CCTV footage showing a man and a woman dropping an injured and unconscious Raja near the gate on a bike and fleeing from the spot. Based on footage and other evidence, the police nabbed the accused, identified as Sangeetha (27), and her accomplices Jeeva (22), Rajesh (23) and Parthiban (35).

Sangeetha told the police that on June 13, when they were consuming alcohol near the park of a popular theatre in the locality, she got into an argument with Raja. She, along with the other three, attacked Raja with wooden logs and soon he fell unconscious, she said.

The police altered the case to murder and all four people were arrested. The release noted that the accused has a history of anti-social activities and smuggling, and cases of attempt to murder and robbery registered againt them.