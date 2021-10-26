scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Chennai transport body reintroduces bus services along 10 routes

Bus services along these routes had been discontinued during the AIADMK regime.

Written by Janardhan Koushik | Chennai |
Updated: October 26, 2021 4:16:11 pm
Chennai busState transport minister RS Rajakannapan introduces the bus services at Chrompet on Monday (Source: MTC)

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) in Chennai has reintroduced 10 bus services along routes that were halted during the AIADMK regime.

State transport minister RS Rajakannapan, while speaking at an event at Chrompet on Monday, announced that the bus services are being resumed on public demand.

According to a release from the MTC, 17 bus services, including the 10 which have been restored, will be available along 13 routes.

Here’s the complete list of routes:

M52 extension-Pozhichalur to Kayarampet

570T-Thazhambur to Koyambedu

523-Thiruvanmiyur to Mullivakkam

S81-Chromepet to Pozhichalur

154B-Nanganallur to Poonamallee

52C-Hastinapuram to T Nagar

70H-Hastinapuram to Koyambedu

552K-Keelkattalai to Thiruporur

60A-Broadway to Kundrathur

517K-Pallavaram to Kovalam

Moreover, there will be extended service of 53E along the Broadway to Kundrathur route via Mangadu. Besides, two buses have been introduced—S66 along the Kundrathur to Pallavaram route and S167 which will ply between Padur and Pallavaram.

