Chennai transport body reintroduces bus services along 10 routes

Updated: October 26, 2021 4:16:11 pm
The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) in Chennai has reintroduced 10 bus services along routes that were halted during the AIADMK regime.
State transport minister RS Rajakannapan, while speaking at an event at Chrompet on Monday, announced that the bus services are being resumed on public demand.
According to a release from the MTC, 17 bus services, including the 10 which have been restored, will be available along 13 routes.
Here’s the complete list of routes:
M52 extension-Pozhichalur to Kayarampet
570T-Thazhambur to Koyambedu
523-Thiruvanmiyur to Mullivakkam
S81-Chromepet to Pozhichalur
154B-Nanganallur to Poonamallee
52C-Hastinapuram to T Nagar
70H-Hastinapuram to Koyambedu
552K-Keelkattalai to Thiruporur
60A-Broadway to Kundrathur
517K-Pallavaram to Kovalam
Moreover, there will be extended service of 53E along the Broadway to Kundrathur route via Mangadu. Besides, two buses have been introduced—S66 along the Kundrathur to Pallavaram route and S167 which will ply between Padur and Pallavaram.
