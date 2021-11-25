Chennai: One held for molesting woman inside moving car, cops hunt for 2 others

The city police arrested a person for allegedly molesting a woman inside in a moving car in Nungambakkam Wednesday. A hunt is on to nab two more accused.

According to the police, the speeding car was moving towards Nelson Manickam Road in the early morning of Wednesday.

The woman had apparently screamed for help from inside the car, following which the police chased the car. The car stopped at a point and the woman, after getting down, picked up an argument with the occupants of the car and later hit them with slippers. Two men present inside the car fled the spot while one was caught.

The police said the woman and the three men had gone for a party. The men had apparently offered to drop her home. While on their way, they allegedly misbehaved with her.

The police said all four, including the woman, were under the influence of alcohol.