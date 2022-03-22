Chennai model arrested for duping women through Instagram

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Monday by the Chennai Police for allegedly cheating and sexually assaulting multiple women after befriending them on social media.

According to cops, the accused, identified as Mohammed Zaid, a BCom graduate, resides in Kilpauk and is a model by profession.

Zaid would chat with multiple women through his Instagram account and had developed a relationship with them on the pretext of marrying them. He had sexually assaulted and had even borrowed a large amount of money from them, the police said.

One of the victims had lodged a complaint against Zaid at the Vepery All Women Police Station. In her complaint, the woman said that she had been in a relationship with Zaid since 2020. Promising that he would marry her, Zaid had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, the woman said. When she asked Zaid to marry her, he stopped talking to her.

The police conducted an inquiry and arrested Zaid on Monday. He was booked under sections 376 (Punishment for Rape), 384 (Punishment for extortion) and 420 (Cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. He was later remanded to police custody.