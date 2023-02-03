scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Attack on migrant worker: 2 arrested, 7 minors apprehended in Chennai as victim succumbs to injuries

The Velachery police registered a case of murder and apprehended all nine people involved in the incident on Thursday. The minor boys were sent to a government home for juveniles.

The two older youths were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody. (Representational image)
Chennai police arrested two youths and apprehended seven school students aged under 16 on Thursday after a migrant worker they allegedly attacked succumbed to his injuries, officers said.

According to the police, the boys and two other youths, aged 19 and 20, were dancing on a road near VGP Selva Nagar in Velachery on January 29 when Ramesh Mandal, 39, a construction worker hailing from Jharkhand, passed by with his friends. One of the boys accidentally stepped on Mandal’s foot while dancing and it led to an argument.

The heated exchange soon turned physical and those from both sides began to hit each other on the road. Following public intervention, the groups were dispersed. Later, however, the group of boys followed Mandal and attacked him before fleeing the spot, the police said.

Mandal sustained injuries and was taken to Royapettah Government Hospital for treatment. He succumbed on Thursday morning, the police said.

The Velachery police registered a case of murder and apprehended all nine people involved in the incident on Thursday. The minor boys were sent to a government home for juveniles. The two older youths were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 15:44 IST
