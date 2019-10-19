Chennai Metrowater tanker booking online service: Full details

It has been over two-and-a-half months since the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) introduced Dial for Water 2.0, an online service to help people in Chennai book water tankers online.

The scheme had been launched on July 29 amid the city-wide drinking water crisis in a bid to streamline the process of booking a water tanker from Metrowater and cut down the waiting period.

With Metrowater set to increase supply from 525 million litres a day (MLD) to 650 MLD from next week following the start of the northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu, here is all that you need to know about Dial for Water 2.0 scheme.

What is Dial for Water 2.0?

Dial for Water 2.0 is a new scheme by Metrowater that guarantees tanker supply to the customer within 48 hours of booking. The scheme was launched to cut down on the waiting period faced by consumers after booking a tanker in the city.

When was it launched?

The scheme was launched on July 29, 2019.

How does one book a tanker online?

Customers can either log onto the Metrowater website or contact CMWSSB over phone to book a tanker. Tankers, once booked, cannot be cancelled.

How many tankers are available?

Tankers having a capacity of 6,000 litres, 12,000 litres and 16,000 litres are available for people residing in multi-storey buildings (MSBs), while non-MSBs and individual households can book tankers having a capacity of 3,000 litres, 6,000 litres and 9,000 litres. These tankers can be booked online.

However, only 3,000 litre tankers are available to consumers who book them over the phone.

What is the cost of booking these tankers?

The tankers are priced differently based on whether they are being used for domestic or non-domestic consumption. The 6000-litre, 9000-litre and 16,000-litre tankers are priced at Rs. 475, Rs. 700 and Rs. 1200 respectively for domestic households and at Rs 700, Rs 1000 and Rs 1700 for non-domestic consumption. The 3000-litre tanker will cost Rs. 400 for both type of households.

What is the mode of payment?

Metrowater has adopted a prepaid payment method for Dial for Water 2.0 since customers used to frequently cancel water tankers after booking under the old scheme.

Under the new scheme, customers who book online can pay for the tankers using debit or credit cards or through net banking. Customers who book over the telephone have to pay Metrowater in cash on delivery.

At what time can the tankers be booked?

In order to keep the bookings open throughout the day and ensure smooth booking by preventing a server overload, Metrowater has created a timetable for booking the tankers.

According to the time table, the 3000-litre tankers can be booked over the phone from 9 am to 6 pm while it can be booked online from 6 am. The 6000-litre tanker can be booked from 8 am and the 9000-litre from 10 am. The 12,000 and 16,000-litre tankers can be booked from 12 pm. Bookings will be made based on the availability of tankers.

When will the tankers be delivered?

Customers can choose between two dates available for delivery while booking a tanker under the scheme. A customer who is booking a tanker today can choose for delivery either on October 20 or 21.

What is the frequency of booking?

Once a tanker has supplied water to a customer, the customer can book another 3000-litre tanker seven days after supply and tankers having capacities of 6000 litres, 9000 litres, 12,000 litres and 16,000 litres 10 days after supply. This helps in ensuring that there is equal distribution of water among all the citizens.

What are the issues faced by the customer while booking?

Customers have complained of website glitches while booking and said they get redirected to CMWSSB’s home page upon reaching the payment stage. Customers have also insisted that the Metrowater helpline is not reachable at times.

Where can complaints be filed?

Customers who have an issue with non-delivery of the tanker can either contact the CMWSSB call centre and register a complaint with them or tweet out their complaints to CMWSSB by tagging Metrowater’s Twitter handle.

What forms of redressal are available?

If Metrowater is unable to deliver a tanker to the customer on the stipulated date, the civic body will ensure the delivery of a tanker within the next three days.

However, if the tanker remains undelivered due to non-availability of the customer, Metrowater will cancel the booking and no refunds will be made.