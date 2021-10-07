Chennai Metro Water Board plans to increase cashless transactions

In order to promote cashless transactions, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has decided to introduce point of sale (POS) services machines in all of its offices. This step has been taken to reduce cash collection.

Since 2019, there has been a drastic increase in online payments done by the people, a senior official from CMWSSB said. “We have been visiting other modes of the payment of taxes for a while now. To promote cashless transactions, we have decided to supply POS machines all the officers and in all the depots,” he said.

There are close to 200 depots and in the first phase, 180 POS machines will be provided to the offices, the official said. “Proper training has been given to the officers to use the POS machines,” he said.

In the year 2021, close to 60-65% of payments were made online. “This was due to the Covid-19 situation in the state,” the official added.

Speaking about the POS machines, the official said that it would be easy for the public to use this for payment of taxes as they are already used to using it in every other place including petrol bunks, hotels, etc.

“As the day goes, everyone is switching on to the latest trends including using portals such as Google Pay and PayTm. We too are in the process of utilising all payment options,” the official said.

Till date, close to 420 crore rupees of water tax has been collected out of the total outstanding due of 1,000 crores.