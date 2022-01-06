Chennai Metro revises train timings due to night curfew and Sunday lockdowns

Chennai Metro Rail has decided to reschedule the metro train services from 5.30 am to 9.00 pm, instead of 11.00 pm, on all weekdays due to Covid-19 restrictions, including night curfew and Sunday lockdowns.

In a press release, CMRL said that it has decided to reschedule the metro train services from Thursday (January 6) until further orders.

On January 9, the train services will remain suspended due to the complete lockdown.

The services will be available with the same peak and non-peak hour timings currently followed (5 minutes and 10 minutes, respectively).

The last train will commence from all terminals at 9.00 pm and will reach the destinations by 10 pm, it said.