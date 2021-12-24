Chennai Metro to issue travel cards through authorised agents

Travellers get a 20% discount when they use the metro cards to travel. (File Photo)

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) Thursday announced that travel cards will soon be available through authorised agencies besides Metro stations.

Pradeep Yadav, the Managing Director of CMRL, said that the step was being taken to ensure that travel cards are easily be available to people. A press release issued by CMRL read, “Steps are being taken to sell the Chennai Metro Train travel card through authorized agencies besides Chennai Metro Stations.”

The first set of travel cards were issued to R Premnath, an authorised agent, under a new pilot venture on Thursday.

An authorized letter from CMRL will be issued to the agents confirming their authenticity, the release added. A 5% commission incentive will be given to the authorized agents for the sale of travel cards. Usage of Chennai Metro Travel Card attracts a 20% discount for travellers and can be recharged through the CMRL mobile app or at any metro station.

The release said that application for enrolling of agents would be available at the metro stations. “The travel card can be obtained at the respective metro stations by submitting the completed applications and paying the prescribed amount for the travel card,” it read.

People willing to become agent can contact the helpline numbers 18604251515, 9445196185, or email at customercare@cmrl.in.