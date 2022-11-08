Chennai Metro stations to be beautified reflecting the city’s rich history

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced that stations in Phase-I of the Metro network will be beautified based on themes reflecting the city’s rich art and cultural history.

According to officials, the themes will be a compilation of photographs, murals, and sculptures. The officers are also discussing the possibility of including themes based on popular Tamil films.

“We are discussing what we can do… we can’t really say anything in detail as it is still very early… We have planned to provide a new look to the stations in Phase-I and later, stations in Phase-II will be beautified as well. Initially, we are looking to beautify Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central, Airport, and Alandur metro stations,” a senior CMRL official said.

He added that a lot of work has to be done before finalising the designs for each station and hence they are not sure when the initiative is likely to commence.

There are over 40 stations, both underground and elevated, in Phase-I of Chennai Metro. As per the data released by the CMRL a few days ago, over four crore passengers availed of Metro services from January to October this year.