Chennai Metro smartcards to be available soon in hotels, retail outlets

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) smartcards will soon be available in retail stores and restaurants across the city to make more passengers utilise the smart card system. CMRL is also planning to deploy their staff in stations to convince passengers to buy the smartcards.

“We have this idea, but we are not sure when we are going to implement it since the pandemic restrictions are in place. We will be giving out the smart cards to some of the outlets on a trial basis and based on the initial response, we will put this into effect across other restaurants and retail outlets in the city,” an official said.

Meanwhile, to control the spread of Covid-19, CMRL has said they will impose a fine on passengers who are found without a face mask inside the metro station. To monitor compliance, CMRL is allowing passengers to come till the entry point only after ensuring that they are wearing a mask. However, following complaints that passengers are not wearing face masks after crossing the screening point at the entrance and while traveling on the train despite regular displays and public announcements, the authorities have planned to initiate action against the violators.

A penalty of Rs 200 will be collected from violators. A flying squad will also be monitoring whether passengers are following the rules inside the train.

CMRL is also giving a 50 per cent discount to travellers today and tomorrow on the occasion of Tamil New Year. The offer will be applicable on all Sundays and government holidays as well.