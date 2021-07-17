Chennai: Metro services to be extended till 10 pm on Sundays and public holidays

Less than a week after metro services began functioning from 5.30 am to 10 pm on weekdays (Monday to Saturday), Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has extended timings of train services on Sundays and government holidays owing to demand from passengers for services at night over the weekend.

Trains will now be operational from 7 am to 10 pm from tomorrow as opposed to the earlier timings of 7 am to 9 pm on Sundays and public holidays. Trains will run with a headway of 10 minutes throughout the day along the Green (between St. Thomas Mount and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G Ramachandran Central Metro stations) and Blue (between Airport and Wimco Nagar metro stations) Lines.

Trains will continue to ‘operate from 5.30 am to 10 pm on weekdays. Peak hour services are from 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm with trains running with a headway of 5 minutes while trains during non-peak hours will continue to run with a headway of 10 minutes.

Rs 9,200 collected as fine for violation of Covid norms

As part of Covid-19 management, CMRL has been sanitising trains and stations regularly. With only 50 per cent occupancy allowed, seats have been marked with ‘X’ to ensure social distancing. Masks and social distancing are mandatory and crowd control staff have been deployed across all stations in the city to ensure the same.

CMRL announced in a statement that fines amounting to Rs 200 are being levied by squads on those not wearing masks while commuting in metro. A total of 46 passengers have been fined till July 16 and Rs. 9,200 has been collected towards the same.

Metro services had resumed with 50 per cent occupancy in Chennai on June 21 following relaxation of lockdown restrictions in Tamil Nadu.