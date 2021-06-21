Chennai: Metro services resume today with 50 per cent occupancy

With the Tamil Nadu government having extended the lockdown in the state till June 28, with further relaxations, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) resumed services in Chennai from Monday.

According to a release, trains will operate from 6.30 am to 9 pm with 50 per cent occupancy along the Green (between St. Thomas Mount and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G Ramachandran Central Metro stations) and Blue (between Airport and Wimco Nagar metro stations) Lines.

Trains operated along the Green Line will have a gap of 5 minutes during peak hour operations from 6.30 am to 9 am and 5 pm to 7 pm, while a gap of 10 minutes will be given during non-peak hours.

CMRL stated that all the trains and stations will be disinfected frequently. Platform management staff will be deployed across all stations to ensure that passengers adhere to social distancing and follow safe boarding and de-boarding at all times. Masks are mandatory and social distancing of at least 6 feet should be followed, the release added.

Further, passengers should only occupy seats marked with an “X” on both the trains and platforms for social distancing.

Metro services in Chennai had been suspended on May 10 as the state government imposed a lockdown to curb rising infections amid the second wave.