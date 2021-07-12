Chennai Metro services extended till 10 pm following demand for night operations

Four days after after Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) extended train services from 5.30 am to 9 pm following a rising demand for services in the mornings, CMRL has announced that trains will now operate from 5.30 am to 10 pm with effect from Monday along the Green (between St. Thomas Mount and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G Ramachandran Central Metro stations) and Blue (between Airport and Wimco Nagar metro stations) Lines.

Trains will operate from 5.30 am to 10 pm on weekdays (from Monday to Saturday) as opposed to the earlier services between 5.30 am to 9 pm.

Peak hour services will now be from 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm with trains running with a headway of 5 minutes. Trains during non-peak hours will continue to run with a headway of 10 minutes.

During weekends and public holidays, trains will run from 7 am to 9 pm every 10 minutes without peak hours.

Rs. 8000 collected for non-adherence of Covid norms

As part of Covid-19 management, CMRL has been sanitising trains and stations regularly. With only 50 per cent occupancy allowed, seats have been marked with ‘X’ to ensure social distancing. Masks and social distancing are mandatory and crowd control staff have been deployed across all stations in the city to ensure the same.

CMRL announced in a statement that fines amounting to Rs. 200 are being levied by squads on those not wearing masks while commuting in metro. A total of 40 passengers have been fined till July 9 and Rs. 8000 has been collected towards the same.

Metro services had resumed with 50 per cent occupancy in Chennai on June 21 following relaxation of lockdown restrictions in Tamil Nadu.