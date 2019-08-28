Now, Chennai Metro service every five minutes in blue line during peak hours

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has increased the frequency of trains in blue and green lines during rush hours to ease commuter burden. The service has already begun from August 26. While trains on the blue line will run every 5 minutes, in the green line it will ply at an interval of 10 minutes.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from CMRL said, “Right now, we receive a footfall of 1 lakh passengers on average every day. We are expecting it to increase to 4 lakh a day. After that, we will introduce trains every 2.5 minutes during peak hour commute.”

The official said the exact date on which the scheme would be implemented is unknown.

The official, however, clarified that CMRL would not be purchasing any new trains for the proposed scheme. “We have 42 trains playing along the two corridors at the moment. We will be purchasing 10 more trains for Phase II from January. These 52 trains will later be used for increasing the frequency as and when required”, he said.

Between 8 am and 11 am and 5 pm and 8 pm from Monday to Friday, trains from Washermenpet to Airport on the Blue Line (Corridor I) and from Alandur to Chennai Central through Koyambedu will be available every 5 minutes. Meanwhile, those travelling from Chennai Central to St. Thomas Mount along the Green Line (Corridor II) and from Chennai Central to Airport via the inter-corridor can avail trains once every 10 minutes.

Outside peak hours, trains will ply every 7 minutes in the blue line, while in the green line it will be available every 14 minutes.

The same timings will apply on weekends even during peak hours.