Chennai Metro Rail’s stretch Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar to be ready by January 2021

As part of the CMRL’ phase 1 (blue line) extension project, this was launched in 2016 at an estimated cost of 3,770 crore rupees by late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa

Chennai Metro Rail’s 9km stretch from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar in North Chennai to be up and running by January 2021. The line between Washermanpet and Wimco Nagar has eight new stations namely New Washermanpet, Toll Gate, Kaladipet, Thiruvottiyur, Thiruvottiyur Theradi, Thegaraya College, Tondiarpet and Wimco Nagar. Out of this, Thegaraya college and Tondiarpet two are underground stations.

According to the CMRL official, the trackwork was completed recently in this phase-1 line and the elevation works are almost ready. The final phase works like laying cables for signaling work and electrification works are expected to be completed soon. “We will do the trial run and later the safety inspectors will do a check. The service will be open to the public hopefully by January end,” the Chennai Metro official said.

The project got delayed due to the pandemic and now it is back in full swing. Ten trains manufactured in Sri City to be used for operations in this stretch.

