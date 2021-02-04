Chennai Metro Rail sees huge spike in patronage

As many as 13.43 lakh passengers have availed the service of Chennai Metro in January 2021.

The patronage of Chennai Metro saw a huge spike in January in comparison with previous months. This comes ahead of the inauguration of the nine-kilometer phase I extension in North Chennai connecting Old Washermanpet and Wimco Nagar.

As per a release, as many as 13.43 lakh passengers have availed the service of Chennai Metro in January 2021. On January 27 alone, a total of 63,699 passengers have used the metro train to commute. Ever since the lockdown was relaxed in the city in September 2020, a total of 44,96,141 passengers have travelled in the metro till January 2021.

From September 2020 till January 2021, a total of 1,09,505 passengers have utilised the recently launched QR code ticketing system and 24,80,185 have used the Travel Card Ticketing system.

The CMRL says that it provides 20 per cent discount on QR Code ticketing namely Single Journey or Q.R ticket, Return Journey Q.R. ticket, Group Q.R ticket and QR Trip passes from September 2020. This apart from the 10 per cent discount already available for the passengers using travel cards.

In November 2020, in addition to the existing women coaches, Chennai Metro announced that all first-class coaches in metro trains will be converted to women’s only coach to encourage more women passengers.

In her 2021 Union Budget on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the funding of Chennai Metro’s Phase II of 118.9 km at a cost of 63,246 crore rupees.