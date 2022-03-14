Chennai metro rail opens two stations in phase-1 extension

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) opened the Tiruvottiyur Theradi and Wimco Nagar Depot stations in the phase-1 extension between Washermenpet and Wimco Nagar for public use on Sunday, almost a year after the works began.

The CMRL noted that passengers can park their vehicles (two-wheelers and four-wheelers) in Wimco Nagar Depot station free of charge till March 31.

The Phase I metro line covers a distance of 45 km and consists of two corridors Washermanpet-Chennai Airport and Chennai Central-St Thomas Mount.

According to a release from the CMRL, more than two lakh people took the metro rail on March 11 (Friday).

A couple of weeks ago, the CMRL had roped in cab aggregator Uber and bike-taxi service Rapido to enhance the last-mile connectivity for passengers travelling on the metro rail.

In the initial phase, the Uber services will be available at Guindy, Alandur, Egmore, Koyambedu and Thirumangalam metro stations. It will also provide ground support at these designated stations to ensure riders have access to their services round the clock. Similarly, the Rapido bike taxi will provide last-mile connectivity at 22 metro stations.