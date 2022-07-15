Chennai Metro: Map, routes, fares, train timings and more

The Chennai Metro is an urban Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) serving Tamil Nadu’s capital city Chennai. Started in 2015, the Chennai Metro is the 4th longest metro network in India. As of March 2022, the Chennai Metro has two operational metro lines and three lines under-construction. The Chennai Metro is built and operated by the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation (CMRL). The Chennai Metro system has a mix of elevated and underground metro stations.

The aim of the project, according to the CMRL website, is to provide the people of Chennai with a “fast, reliable, convenient, efficient, modern and economical mode of public transport, which is properly integrated with other forms of public and private transport including buses, sub-urban trains and MRTS.”

The Chennai Metro Rail Corporation is a joint venture between the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Union Government of India.

The Phase I of the Chennai Metro was commissioned stage-wise. The first segment of section between Alandur to Koyambedu was commissioned on 29th June, 2015. The first Underground line between Thirumangalam Metro Station to Nehru Park Metro Station was inaugurated on 14th May, 2017. The Underground stretches – Nehru Park Metro Station to Chennai Central Metro Station and Saidapet Metro Station to AG-DMS metro Station were opened a year later on 25th May, 2018. On 10th February, 2019, the Underground stretch from AG-DMS to Washermenpet of blue line was opened, completing 45 km network under the Phase I of the Metro Rail Project.

Chennai Metro Route Map

Chennai Metro has two operational metro lines, which are the blue line and green line. Chennai Metro also has three under construction lines.

Chennai Metro Operational Lines (Phase 1, Phase 1 Extension)

Line-1 – Blue Line: Chennai Airport Metro Station – Wimco Nagar Metro Station (32.15 km, 25 stations)

Line-2 – Green Line: Chennai Central Metro Station – St. Thomas Mount Metro Station (22 km, 17 stations)

According to the CMRL website, the Phase – I of Chennai Metro Rail project covers a length of 45.046 km network and consists of two Corridors i.e. Corridor-I – From Washermenpet Metro Station to Airport Metro Station (23.085 Km), Corridor -2 – From Chennai Central Metro Station to St. Thomas Mount Metro Station (21.961 km). About 55 per cent of the Corridors in Phase –I is Underground and the remaining are elevated. Out of 32 nos of Stations, 13 nos are elevated stations and the remaining 19 numbers are underground stations. Inter Corridor interchange Stations are available in Alandur (elevated) and Chennai Central (underground) respectively.

Phase I Extension covers a length of 9.05 km from Washermenpet Metro Station to Wimco Nagar Metro Station. It consists of 9 Metro Stations and an elevated depot. Out of nine metro stations, seven numbers are elevated stations and the remaining two are underground stations and the same was commissioned on February 14, 2021 from Washermenpet Metro Station to Wimco Nagar Metro Station except Thiruvottriyur Theradi Metro Station and Wimco Nagar Depot Metro Station. The remaining two Metro stations were commissioned on March 13, 2022.

See Chennai Metro Map Routes

Chennai Metro Map by Express Web on Scribd

Chennai Metro Phase 1 Metro Map by Express Web on Scribd

Chennai Metro Corridor-I – From Washermenpet to Airport (23.085 Km)

Station Name Elevation Wimco Nagar Depot Metro Station Elevated Wimco Nagar Metro Station Elevated Tiruvottriyur Metro Station Elevated Tiruvottriyur Theradi Metro Station Elevated Kaladipet Metro Station Elevated Tollgate Metro Station Elevated New Washermanpet Metro station Elevated Tondiarpet Metro Station Underground Sir Theagaraya College Metro Station Underground Washermanpet Metro Station Underground Mannadi Metro Station Underground High Court Metro Station Underground Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Metro Station Underground Government Estate Metro Station Underground LIC Metro Station Underground Thousand Lights Metro Station Underground AG – DMS Metro Station Underground Teynampet Metro Station Underground Nandanam Metro Station Underground Saidapet Metro Station Underground Little Mount Metro Station Elevated Guindy Metro Station Elevated Arignar Anna Alandur Metro Station Elevated Nanganallur Road Metro Station Elevated Meenambakkam Metro Station Elevated Chennai International Airport Metro Station Elevated

Corridor -2 – From Chennai Central to St. Thomas Mount (21.961 km)

Station Names Elevation Chennai Central Metro Station Underground Egmore Station Metro Station Underground Nehru Park Metro Station Underground Kilpauk Medical College Metro Station Underground Pachaiyappa’s College Metro Station Underground Shenoy Nagar Metro Station Underground Anna Nagar East Metro Station Underground Anna Nagar Tower Metro Station Underground Thirumangalam Metro Station Underground Koyambedu Metro Station Elevated CMBT Metro Station Elevated Arumbakkam Metro Station Elevated Vadapalani Metro Station Elevated Ashok Nagar Metro Station Elevated Ekkattuthangal Metro Station Elevated Alandur Metro Station Elevated St. Thomas Mount Metro Station Elevated

Chennai Metro Approved Lines (Phase 2)

Line-3 (Purple Line): Madhavaram Metro Station – SIPCOT 2 Metro Station (45.813 km, 49 stations)

Line-4 (Orange Line): Light House Metro Station – Poonamallee Bus Depot Metro Station (26.1 km, 30 stations)

Line-5 (Red Line): Madhavaram Metro Station – Sholinganallur Metro Station (47 km, 48 stations)

Chennai Metro PHASE II

Phase II expansion has been planned for a length of 118.9 Km network with 128 Metro stations. It consists of three corridors – Corridor -3 – From Madhavaram Metro Station to SIPCOT Metro Station (45.8 Km), Corridor -4 – From Lighthouse Metro Station to Poonamalle Bypass Metro Station (26.1 Km), Corridor-5- From Madhavaram Metro Station to Sholinganallur Metro Station (47 Km). The estimated cost of the project is ₹63246 cr. This proposal is under the process and approval of Government of India. The project is proposed to be completed by the end of 2026.

Source: Chennai Metro Rail Limited ( Source: Chennai Metro Rail Limited ( https://chennaimetrorail.org/

Chennai Metro Fares

The minimum charge at the Chennai Metro is Rs 10, and the maximum has been capped at Rs 50. The fares depend upon the distance travelled by the passenger.

Chennai Metro Timings

The Chennai Metro is functional on all seven days of the week from Mondays to Sundays between 5 am to 11 pm. The frequency of one train remains 4-5 minutes during peak hours and 15 minutes during lean hours.