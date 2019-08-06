To boost last mile connectivity, Chennai metro launches feeder cab service

In a bid to boost last-mile connectivity, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), in collaboration with Bengaluru Megacabs Private Limited, has launched a feeder service in the city.

The cab service, which can be availed at a flat rate of Rs 10, was launched by Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries MC Sampath at the Nandanam Metro Station in Nandanam on Monday.

Commuters can avail of the service through a mobile app developed by the provider and use their metro travel card for making payments. The app also provides users with the expected time of arrival (ETA) of the cabs and their availability. CMRL is also looking at expanding their payment options to include debit and credit cards.

The service caters to five pick-up points per station and will cover a 6 km to 8 km radius from every station. Currently, the feeder cab service has been extended to Central, Government Estate, LIC, Thousand Lights, AG-DMS and Nandanam metro stations and is expected to cover stations over the next three months. With a fleet of 12 cars, CMRL has two vehicles stationed at each of the six metro stations.

In addition, CMRL has an existing fleet of buses and autos that provide feeder service to customers for their last-mile commute.