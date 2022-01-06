Chennai Metro ridership doubled in 2021 despite lockdowns: CMRL

Since CMRL began its services in 2015, a total of 9,80,26,350 passengers have travelled in Chennai Metro.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) Wednesday said over 2.53 crore passengers travelled by the Chennai Metro in 2021. This is more than double the footfall recorded in 2020, when 1.18 crore passengers took the metro.

In a press note, CMRL said 2,53,03,383 passengers travelled by Metro between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021.

CMRL said the increase in ridership was observed despite the suspension of metro services in May and June due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown and enforcement of social distancing norms throughout the year.

“Come rain or shine, CMRL has always endeavoured to provide a safe, efficient and a reliable travel partner for its loyal commuters. This can very well be seen in the monumental increase in the patronage in 2021 wherein 2.53 core passengers travelled in Chennai Metro,” CMRL said.

Since CMRL began its services in 2015, a total of 9,80,26,350 passengers have travelled in Chennai Metro. In the year 2020, over 1,18,56,982 passengers travelled in Chennai Metro. The footfall in 2020 was 22 per cent less than 2019 when it recorded an all-time high of 3.28 crore passengers. The fall in numbers was due to the suspension of services between March and September 2020, and from May to June 2021, due to the lockdown.

CMRL also requested its passengers to wear face masks at all times and maintain social distancing.