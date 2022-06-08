Chennai: At Koyembedu Metro station, additional parking, breastfeeding room and more amenities for passengers

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) Tuesday inaugurated a bunch of amenities, including additional parking space, facilities for women, and an escalator at the Koyembedu Metro station for the convenience of passengers.

The department also set up an additional escalator, a breastfeeding room, and an advanced drinking water facility at the Airport station, which will soon be extended to other stations, said officials of the CMRL.

Rajesh Chaturvedi, director (Systems and Operations), while inaugurating the facility said, “CMRL is taking steps to expand the existing parking space at respective Metro stations and also identify unused spaces, where two and four-wheeler parking can be done. Parking is an important facility for passengers, hence the work will be completed soon. Women in the parking lot have been demanding a separate space for parking their two-wheelers, which will be addressed soon.”

The Koyambedu Metro station already has an additional parking area of 1,500 sq m to park nearly 800 vehicles. CMRL confirmed that additional parking will also be provided at other Metro stations.

In order to address the demands made by women, CMRL has set up an air-conditioned breastfeeding room at the station at the cost of Rs 1 lakh. Another escalator, worth Rs 80 lakh, and an advanced drinking water facility that converts air to water at the cost of Rs 6 lakh, have been both installed at the Airport station.

In a press release, CMRL said that the facilities have been made available for the convenience of passengers travelling by Metro and said that it was likely to be extended to other stations as well. An additional 36 escalators will also be set up across Metro stations in Chennai.