Disabled rights activist says reality a far cry from Chennai Metro’s claims

A disability rights activist’s public-interest petition seeking a direction to make the Chennai Metro disabled-friendly has thrown light on the state of affairs in the rapid transit system.

In reply to Vaishnavi Jayakumar’s petition, the metro told the Madras High Court on Wednesday that it would retrofit all the 32 stations to make them disabled-friendly in six weeks.

Vaishnavi tweeted a video on Wednesday showing a disabled woman struggling to navigate an inclined ramp. “The heart in mouth video shows a very strong disabled woman laboriously try to navigate a smooth, slippery surfaced, impossibly inclined ‘ramp’ (1:5?). Self propelling on a wheelchair, despite sliding often, from 0:20 near the top, front caster wheels keep lifting off surface,” she wrote on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, she described how the ramps at the metro station were not disabled-friendly and violated rules laid down by the central government.

Today after 1.5 years sitting on 32 stations' access audit reports @cmrlofficial had the temerity to inform Madras High Court that current construction is as per rules.

Indian rules on ramp design haven't changed in substance > 1998. Yet CMRL manages this in Central Square, 2022

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Vaishnavi said all the 32 metro stations had issues and that reality was a far cry from the facilities mentioned on the metro’s website.

“One of the problems is the inadequate information about where exactly the accessible entrance is. A lot of station maps are not available publicly and there is not a single tactile map available for blind people. If they want to use the restroom, they will have a torrid time because in no way the tactile path is going to guide them,” she said.

Another issue Vaishnavi pointed to was the choice of flooring. The polished granites are incredibly slippery, she said. “It is very difficult for a crutch user because you will be literally sweating navigating the place without falling. To avoid these risks, the crutch user would eventually ask for a wheelchair,” she said, adding that “these are simple things they could have done properly”.

Vaishnavi said the ticket counters were not designed for wheelchair users or dwarfs. “The ticket vending machines are not working half the time, and they are kept at a certain height. Even in the lift, one blind user told us that though they have braille to choose the level, they don’t know whether they have pushed the button or not. Like how other people get to know which level they are going by seeing the red light on the button, the blind people should get a notification through an audio indication when they click on them,” she said.

Vaishnavi also disputed the metro’s claim that it has customised toilets for physically challenged people in all stations. “Even taps are not reachable for them,” she said.

The activist argued that if the metro could act fast and change everything to meet the requirements of Covid rules, it should be able to do the same for the disabled passengers as well.

Vaishnavi said that front casters of wheelchairs often got caught in the gap between platforms and trains. The users thus need others’ help to get on the trains before they leave, she added. She said stations should have ramps at all entry and exit points and not at just one point.

@cmrlofficial

You keep your ramp locked

You leave a gap between train & platform

keys to the locked ramp was found only after 45 minutes of me reaching nandanam CMRL station

We always have to be in fear of our wheels getting stuck between train & platform

Is this accessibility?

“None of these ramps have a hand railing that extends past the ramp. It is supposed to extend 300 mm. Moreover, you can’t point out a single ramp and say this is meant for luggage only… The ramp used for luggage should be accessible for everyone, be it a wheelchair user, a crutch user, pregnant woman or anyone,” she said.

MA Siddique, managing director of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited, said they had started retrofitting the metro stations. He said some of the work might get completed within six weeks.

In her high court petition, Vaishnavi wanted the metro to comply with the Harmonised Guidelines and Space Standards for Barrier Free Built Environment for Persons With Disabilities and Elderly Persons issued by the Ministry of Urban Development in 2016 and with Section 41 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 read with Rule 15 of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2017.