‘Girlfriend gives 0% interest, our FD gives 14.4%’: Chennai Metro ad sparks political row

A cooperative society advertisement inside a Chennai Metro train has sparked controversy over its comparison between girlfriends and fixed deposits. (Image via X:@ThamizhachiTh)

An advertisement on display inside a Chennai Metro coach has triggered a controversy in Tamil Nadu, with a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader slamming it for “degrading women and portraying them as objects”.

DMK MP Thamizachi Thangapandian flagged the messaging on the poster put out by a cooperative society, saying it ‘highly problematic’ and disrespectful towards women.

The advertisement was meant to promote fixed deposit schemes offered by a co-operative credit society called ‘THECOS’. The poster read: ‘Girlfriend may give 0% interest, but our FD gives 14.40%.’ Thangapandian further questioned the Chennai Metro authorities over giving permission for such ads to be displayed in a public transport.