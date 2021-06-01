Chennai: Martial arts instructor arrested following allegations of sexual assault

A 41-year-old martial arts instructor was arrested in Chennai Sunday based on a sexual assault complaint filed by a woman. The accused, who ran a martial arts school in Anna Nagar where he taught karate and judo, was arrested by the Anna Nagar All Women Police. He also worked at a private school in the city, which recently hit the headlines after multiple students lodged sexual assault charges against a faculty member.

The victim, who has been training under the accused for about seven years, alleged he made sexual advances towards her in a car while returning from a tournament in Namakkal district in 2014. She also alleged he had threatened to murder her and ruin her career if she told others about the incident.

The complaint was registered on May 29 under Sections 376 r/w (attempt to rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

The accused is in 14-day judicial custody.

On Tuesday, sources said a second woman had come forward and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada and other activists have been sharing stories of victims of sexual assault on social media, and urging other survivors to come forward and register their complaints.