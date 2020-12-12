Chennai: Marina beach vendors can now apply for modern pushcarts; here’s why

The Chennai Corporation officials claim this is the first time ever since Independence that an initiative such as this is taking place at the Marina beach. In picture: Marina Beach.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has invited vendors of Marina Beach to apply for procuring smart carts. The vendors can receive the application form directly from the Revenue officer Department in Rippon Building, Chennai Corporation from December 21 till December 26. The forms will be validated between December 29-31 and the final list will be decided on January 6.

The Chennai Corporation officials claim this is the first time ever since Independence that an initiative such as this is taking place at the Marina beach. The aim of the project is to maintain hygienic, disciplined standards in stalls as well as to provide the vendors a transparent process through which they can set up their shops. This was not possible earlier due to the influence of local politicians and other mafias.

The application forms will be selected by drawing lots. There will be two sets of forms with necessary details such as terms and conditions, amounts to be paid every month, maintenance charges, penalty, etc.

The GCC will be providing 900 smart carts to the vendors, of which at least 60 per cent will be provided to existing street vendors and the remaining will be provided to the other new vendors to create a fair balance.

A week earlier, the Madras High Court ordered for the alteration of the tender. The division bench briefed the civic body to allot the tender to two different companies to complete the project soon. The court further directed the corporation to impose a penalty on the suppliers if they fail to provide the carts on the promised time to the vendors.

Since the pandemic in March, the public were not permitted to enter Marina, the country’s longest urban beach. Following the direction of the Madras High Court, the Tamil Nadu government on November 30 announced that Marina and other beaches will be open to the public from December 14. The public were instructed to follow the SOPs issued by the government to prevent the spread of the virus.

