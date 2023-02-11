When Ragas leap into the ether: Pages from a Margazhi journal

This annual Carnatic music season in Chennai, I judiciously kept a video-journal chronicling my experiences of each concert. They were not reviews, but personal experiential summaries, or rather a description of the lingering memories of each concert. As David Tame, a British author who wrote about music and spirituality wrote (obviously borrowing from Shelley), “Music, when soft voices die, vibrates in memory”.

Sometimes, just a Raga alapana, sometimes some abstract expressions, sometimes never ending formations of notes,sometimes the timbre of somebody’s voice, sometimes the storm an ensemble would have kicked up etc.

I present here a few pages from my journal that I hope would give an idea of the depth, breadth and vivacity of this age-old art form that was on display, which incidentally is also evolving through the diversity of artistes. These pages feature only a few of them and show just a glimpse of what makes Chennai bigger than Vienna during the season.

Same ragas, same compositions, same notes, same grammar; but stunningly diverse expressions and experiences. To quote my favourite western classical musician Herbert Von Karajan, written music is like snowflakes, the moment you take them in your hands, they start changing form. You literally see it in Chennai.

Abhishek Raghuram

(Karthik Fine Arts, Narada Gana Sabha; Madrasana; Bharat Utsav)

Music becomes universal when it leaps forward and breaks barriers even while being truthful to a certain form. All these years whenever I heard Abhishek, I used to feel that although what he sings is indeed Carnatic, most of his music is genre-neutral. As Indian-American Jazz pianist Vijay Iyer says, genre happened only when people started listening to music as a group. That’s why all types of sounds and music that belong to completely alien places and cultures appeal to us even though we know nothing about them.

It’s hard to express the intensity of anticipation that I feel about an Abhishek Raghuram concert. Every time. Not just now, over the last few years.

As he begins to sing, the anticipation turns into an inexplicable exhilaration and joy, and total submission to an unseen universe that he takes you to. All you have to do is to be with him. Every time I listen to him, I realise that a Raga is not a scale or notes and phrases or emotions or compositions or a sum of all these, but an expansive universe that unfolds itself before you the more and more you travel into its hinterlands. However, you need somebody to take you there. Somebody who has an extraordinary vision. I often wonder how some people acquire such mastery: is it genius, hard-work, a rare gift, or the sheer audacity to explore?

The way Abhishek Raghuram universalises Carnatic music is sheer genius. That take off is breathtaking both aurally and visually. I can see the musician in him floating like a mystical free spirit. It gives you the high of a high-altitude glide, the high of an adventurous ride that you are uncertain and breathless about, the high of falling under gravity, and finally peace and closure.

The laziest way to describe Indian classical music that impresses you is calling it “divine”. Touching the divinity in you might be something even pop music sporadically does, but here he creates a magical universe in which he is the conductor and the orchestra. The way he takes his accompanists along is almost like a little mystery.

I had missed his sensational Saramathi (Mokshamu Gelada) a few years ago; I got lucky this time because admittedly what he had planned to sing was Gopikathilakam, but changed his mind on stage. Obviously, Patri Satish Kumar and HN Bhaskar were game for it.

Some people might think that I am a man of hyperbole. Probably true. When you see extraordinary people and extraordinary things, what else can you do other than marveling at them?

In a recent interview with contemporary Jazz saxophonist Kamazi Washington, the interviewer asked him.

“What can listeners expect from your concert?”

“Come with an open heart. The energy you bring, the life-force that you bring into the room, it definitely affects us. So we’re all going to kind of create something together. It’d be fun. I can guarantee that,” he said.

Some flashes of his Saramathi at NGS for Kartik Fine Arts.

Ramakrishnan Murthy, Ramana Balachandran and Anantha R Krishnan

(Bharat Utsav, Narada Gana Sabha)

This is a concert that I came back early to Chennai for: Ramakrishnan Murthy, Ramana Balachandhran and Anantha R Krishnan. Although I have heard Ramana Balachandhran a lot on Youtube, I have never seen him live. And when Ramakrishnan Murthy and he team up, there must be a reason and it must be special. But as I was walking into Narada Gana Sabha, I realised that I was in for a triple delight because on mridangam was Anantha R Krishnan.

All the three came out of their personal zones and had a soulful as well as thrilling musical trialogue with razor sharp precision. An alternating alapana (between an instrument and voice) with percussion is not something we witness on a regular basis. And the way Anantha R Krishnan played along was quite interesting. I thought it was more than the comparable tabla accompaniment to a Hindustani alapana in that it had more rhythmic formations and intrigue. Watching him play the mridangam to a fluid layam, to a raga literally, was really arresting. And the way Murthy and Ramana rendered the Ragam, tanam, Kritis and swarams was stunning. Murthy is a master of soul and finesse. In some places I thought I felt flashes of western style harmony between the Veena and voice.

Long ago, I used to listen to a recording called “Violin Venu Veena” by Sri Lalgudi Jayaraman, N Ramani and R Venkataraman with Palghat Mani Iyer/Umayalpuram Sivaraman on the mridangam. Although I was not heavily into Carnatic music those days, I had heard this album so many times that the Mohanam (Mohana Rama) and Behag in that album became so embedded in my mind. Even now, the recall of Mohanam and Behag ragas come from that memory. This concert was aptly called “Mrdanga Vainika Gayaka”.

Kudos to Bharat Sagneeth Utsav for such innovation.

Ritwik Raja

(Narada Gana Sabha)

Setting up a concert that is predominantly in slower tempo and rich in aesthetics and classic detailing is not easy because you have to maintain it throughout the concert without ever hurrying or dipping for once. You have to choose ragas and compositions carefully too. And to ensure that you don’t drift into monotony for the sake of art, you also have to occasionally create bursts of energy and dramatic sound for which the whole team has to accelerate and modulate together.

The two big pieces that would stay with me for some time were the Chautrdasa Bhuvana Roopa – Vishwanatham Bhajeham – that’s truly mind boggling (for me) in scale and creativity, and Deva deva kalayamithe of Swathi Thirunal that I haven’t heard live in such an elegant way for quite some time. The way he and RK Sriramkumar essayed those 14 ragas both in alapana, krithi as well as swaras in Viswanatham Bhajeham was a plodding, ever-expanding spectacle. That composition is epic and watching It like a self-evolving rainbow that was both quietly and rapidly changing colours and mixing it up altogether was something like a minor spectacle. The RTP in Kapi as well as the brisk Brovabharama and the tail pieces in Jaunpuri (another Swathi Thirunal composition) and the Tillana tied it up all together so well. Like a piece of art, as I mentioned above. And that Bhopalam bit was quite evocative.

Watching two great “minimalist” percussionists – Arun Prakash and N. Guruprasad – playing together in perfect sync was a gift. Both can speak in whispers and suddenly kick up a storm that gives you a rush. Their fluid and swinging layam with dramatic accentuations is unique to themselves. And throughout, RK Sriramkumar remained as invested as Ritwik was.

A concert with a lot of character. You may find some influences, but by and large, Rithwik has a unique style and clearly a vision about his art. A musician with discernible character.

And a highly satisfying ensemble performance too.

Sanjay Subrahmanyan

(Rasika Ranjani Sabha)

Even if you are completely uninitiated, a chance exposure to Beethoven’s 9th Symphony could make you an instant lover of western classical music. It doesn’t need to grow over time, but happens instantly.

It’s the same with Sanjay Subrahmanyan too. A chance exposure to his music was what opened the deeper mysteries of Carnatic music to me who till then was only a casual or peripheral enthusiast. Intensity, mystery, aesthetics, patience, joy…there’s no single expression to describe his music. And the doors he has opened have helped me enjoy a lot of others too. In fact, this has also been the experience for many people – young and old, who were otherwise indifferent to Carnatic – that I have introduced to his music. The connection was instant. They all said his music was both intense and beautiful. Most of them became his permanent fans and also followers of Carnatic music. The good thing is that because their exposure-benchmark was high, the musicians they get attracted to are also the best.

While the city was beginning to be hit by a cyclone and heavy rains, we were inside the Rasika Ranjani Sabha Hall at Mylapore in a world disconnected from the gusts and water outside. Probably because of the wet, windy and cold weather, I thought it would be like a Korean slow- burner, but it turned out to be a rather faster slow-burner. By the time the solemn start in Saveri reached Mohanam, it was clear that there would be a lot of musical twists in store. All you had to do was to sit up and enjoy the mystery, the depth and thrill of a journey. That’s what I did.

Sanjay Sabha Live: | the gravity defying journey into the unknown

Because of a forced side-seat in an arched seating arrangement, I was at a sideways angle to Sanjay, with Neyveli Venkatesh’s back facing me and the monitor blocking the lower portion of the view. Still, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise because it gave me a profile view of Sanjay and I could fathom the effort and techniques involved in all those creative dynamics and voice projections that make Sanjay’s music special and quite intense. It’s really an awesome sight that makes you respect the music you listen to. The Kambhoji, Varali (RTP), Chalanattai and even a tail piece such as Hey Govinda in Madhuvanthi – all had a lot of charming, or rather engaging, variations. The Chalanattai and Madhuvanthi were his own compositions. Although I have heard them before, the Vivadi flavour of Chalanattai (a Swathi Thirunal composition. Wondering if anyone else has tuned it differently) and the variations in Madhuvanthi lingered on.

Neyveli Venkatesh and S. Vardararajan, dazzled as usual. They do illuminate Sanjay’s music. I wished the sound system was better. I think his live music should be presented in Dolby Atmos.

Getting back home was more difficult than getting to the auditorium. However, that a lot of people braved bad weather and turned up for the concert when many concerts were cancelled was a testimony to what Sanjay’s music means to people.

Take a look at this glimpse of his Kambhoji.

JB Sruthisagar

(Madrasna concert with Abhishesh Raghuram)

Years ago I saw two young people – one on the flute and the other singing – performing Bhagyada Lakshmi Baramma in a little grainy video on Youtube. The background I vaguely remember was either one of those old style houses in Mylapore or a temple. It was so captivating and moving. I asked around who they were and learnt that they were JB Shruthi Sagar and JB Keerthana. Irrespective of religion or geography, devotional music moves me and fills my heart because it has a lot of soul and honesty. Later on, I heard both live. While Keerthana was doing a solo vocal, Shruthi Sagar was accompanying Abhishek Raghuram at the Brahma Gana Sabha before Covid, a concert I won’t forget because of the explosive Nenarunchinanu and Malavi. Patri Satish Kumar was on mridangam. And the magic the three created there. After that, I saw him again at the Madrasana concert of Abhishek, this time Anantha R Krishna was on the mridangam.

As they were doing the sound check before the Madrasana concert, live in front of the audience, I kept looking at Shruthi Sagar with a lot of interest, who was quietly watching the whole process. At some stage, he saw me looking at him and smiled back. It was the most pious smile that I have ever seen. And when he started playing, it blew my mind, particularly when combined with Abhishek’s voice. The music pierced my heart, mind and filled my eyes. As I always feel – witnessing the immensity of human potential should make us more and more humble.

Ramakrishnan Murthy

(Narada Gana Sabha)

It’s been a while since I heard a Bowli in a concert. Guess Bowli, Gowlai etc are rarely sung in concerts these days or in the concerts that I go to, I don’t hear them often.

As I walked into the Narada Gana Sabha on Sunday morning, I was greeted by this reverberating string of swarams by Ramakrishnan Murthy. If “sruthisudham”, ‘aesthetic” “pure” “vinntage” etc are the common expressions about his profoundly pleasing style, I thought of late he packs a lot of punch too. His singing has become discerningly more powerful. He moves up and down with the same power that adds an extra dimension to your experience. Very imaginative even in his presentation. There’s always something in the way he curates and presents his concerts. Absolute delight and that makes you feel like going back to him again and again. Luckily I got to listen to quite a few this season and am looking forward to more. No wonder his legion of followers, including in other states, is growing. And promisingly, that includes a lot of youngsters.

While watching him at the Sringeri Mutt in Rangarajapuram some time earlier, I occasionally looked at the audience. Nobody moved. They were all glued to his music. probably each one was waiting for one’s own turn of musical deliverance. That’s what I do. And Ramakrishnan Murthy never fails me.

Ramakrishnan Murthy’s music touches you where it needs to touch you. So precisely. No ambiguity. You feel so good. Helping realise the goodness in one, or rather the emotional tenderness, is something his music does to me. He touches the right note, strikes the right chord. Watching him doing it every time is absolutely beautiful.

Vittal Rangan, Vijay Natesan and Chandra Sekara Sharma quite effectively add to his sparkle.

Take a look at some Bowli swaras and a sprightly Swathi Thirunal Dhanashree Thillana.

Neyveli Venkatesh

(Rasika Ranjani Sabha and other concerts with Sanjay Subrahmanyan)

If you watch mridangists up close, you can see that each one is so unique – in their approach to music, their aesthetics, rhythms and formations they play and how they even “arithmetise” their rhythms. It’s not easy, but looks easy since playing rhythms has become their second nature because of years of practice and performance. Even their mridangams, although made of the same materials, probably some even by the same set of people, sound so different. At one extreme some sound like dead-wood and at the other, like tabla.

Besides everything else, I like the way Venkatesh’s fingers move across the surface and how his palm fall on the surface when he bangs it hard. It carries power, but doesn’t sound harsh. I have noticed that no two (artistes’) interactions of the palms and fingers on the mridangam surface (particularly on the right side because the other side is invisible) are similar. Venkatesh’s palms seem to land in an oblique angle when he bangs it; and at faster tempo, his movement of fingers, that still produce crisp sound, is quite fluid. At the Sanjay Subrahmanyan concert, I was watching how precisely his formations were fitting into the Talam that the former was keeping. Many times I have noticed percussionists going a little haywire in terms of Talam although they all manage to finally land together.

Anyway, these are some random thoughts, but the summary is that it’s so beautiful to watch Venkatesh in a Sanjay concert. We have become so used to watching and enjoying him and violist S. Varadarajan with Sanjay. As far as I know, there’s no other Carnatic (non-family) “TRIO” in the strict sense of the term. Even in western music, the members of established TRIOs keep changing.

Suryaprakash Ramachandran

(Narada Gana Sabha)

I feel guilty that I haven’t watched as many concerts by Suryaprakash Ramachandran as I would have wanted, but the concert at Narada Gana Sabha compensated for all of that. It was something that filled my heart, soul and once again, made my occasional concert-partner – my wife – cry.

Undoubtedly, that day’s was one of my most enjoyable concert experiences this season largely because of the pure honesty of intent that I felt and the effusive expressiveness of Suryaprakash’s singing. Whether it was the Vijayanagari, Karaharapriya, the rarely heard (I have never heard it before) Haricharan, Sindhubhairavi or the Ragam Tanam Pallavi (RTP) ragamalika ragas, his music was consistently elevating and he was totally effortless in touching the core emotion of the raga. It’s like hitting those euphoric spots many times, particularly when he went up on the scale. He didn’t have to struggle to get them or fake them to impress you; guess his music comes with that inherent quality. Listening to such effortless open-throated classical music is a pleasure.

As a teacher and researcher, Suryaprakash being experimental is not surprising. I have been following his work for a few years now and I do know there would be some unusual element in most of his presentations. I was an avid follower of his video-productions during the Covid-pandemic and have both learned and laughed. Today his choice was Haricharan (RTP), a raga (created by Tanjore S Kalyanaraman) with two Ma and no Pa (in other words, the Pa is replaced by the second Ma) and the alapana, the pallavi and the swaras were so explicit in terms of the structure, musical-deception and feel of the raga. While he was singing the ragamalika, he said “let me now bring the Pa back” and sang a raga with Pa – that was the witty Suryaprakash. The Karaharapriya was vintage and the Sindhubhairavi ended the whole morning on a truly high note.

Needless to say, VS Murari on violin, Trivandrum Balaji on Mridangam and KV Gopalakrishnan on the ganjira made the concert an ensemble performance.

S. Saketharaman

(Parthasarathi Swamy Sabha)

Whenever I share the music of Saketharaman, I usually like to choose his fast-faced and intelligently constructed Pallavis and cascading strings of swaras because they are truly exciting to watch and listen. Personally, I feel he has a unique sense of layam, in which when he goes the whole hog I feel as if I am in a moving vehicle that smoothly modulates its speed and gives an enjoyable swing. I think that this sense of layam is a Saketharaman signature.

But today, I thought I would share some music that shows another side of Saketh. The rhapsodic, expressive Saketh. Of course, I just can’t leave the swara part too. Take a look at this Reethigowla and Hamsanandi.

Saketh’s concert at Parthasarathi Swamy Sabha with the legendary Trichy Sankaran on the mridangam, HN Bhaskar on violin and KV Gopalakrishnan on Wednesday was set up a little differently. The choice of ragas and tempo was clearly meant for “saukhyam” (or “sukoon” as they say in Hindi) and the three-raga pallavi was a great stimulus for the brain. And of course his virtuosity can’t stay understated when he sings the Pallavi – the way Gowrimanohari, Sindhubhairavi and Kalyani seamlessly presented themselves and cavorted together was such an enjoyable experience. I am going to keep the Ragamalika swarams as a ready-reckoner for those not-so-often heard ragas. Saketh and Sri Sankaran have great chemistry and a certain laya-lock that they keep is absolutely gorgeous.

Sandeep Narayan

(Madrasana, Partha Sarathi Swamy Sabha)

Although I could attend only two of Sandeep Narayan’s concerts this season, both of them turned out to be stand-out performances. First at Madrasana and today, at Parthasarathy Swamy Sabha. The two major pieces that he sang today – Todi and Sama – were outstanding and will stay in my memory for a long time to come. Todi was truly staggering and it got bigger and more mysterious as he kept exploring deeper and deeper. There was literally a breathless deep-dive that lasted more than five minutes at the end of which the ecstatic audience lustily cheered him. The rest of the bouquet included Niroshka, Chitrambari, Ravichandrika and so on. What is more endearing and thrilling about Sandeep’s music now is that he’s become even more fearless than before. And the impact it creates is so obvious. Sandeep also has an eclectic and expanding repertoire.

The icing on the cake for me was this beauty – “Kim Kim Aho Sakhi”, a celebrated Kathakali Padam in Jaunpuri from the popular Kathakali play ‘Banayudham’ by Balakavi Rama Sastrikal. The inherent sringaram of the song, Sandeep’s voice, the language (Manipravalam) and Jaunpuri have come together so beautifully. Although many doyens of Kathakali music have sung this song, Sandeep’s version has a different gait and flvaour. Kathakali Padams are beautiful compositions with so much scope for exploring the dominant flavour of a raga, improvisation and expressions, but Carnatic musicians outside Kerala haven’t paid much attention. Look at the way he owns this classic. His diction and punctuation are perfect.

Sai Giridhar, Ghatam Krishna and Mysore Sreekanth were absolutely fabulous too.

Sandeep is one of those musicians that have left some indelible raga imprints in my memory. For instance, I vividly remember his Keeravani and Todi, even the days and the places where he sang them.

Of course, there are many other ragas and compositions too, but some days certain pieces of music and voices come with their own chemistry of memory. At the Madrasana concert, moved by the beauty of a composition (Vancha Thonnuna), my wife asked me, “what was that?” “Karnaranjani”, I said.

Akkarai Sisters

(Chennai Fine Arts, Rasika Ranjani Sabha)

The concert by Akkarai Sisters at Chennai Fine Arts was one of the most satisfying that I attended this season. The rockstar-sisters and their fantastic team of accompanists – Patri Satish Kumar, Ghatam Dr. S Karthik and HN Bhaskar – were in top form. The sisters’ raga essays are usually long and hence very satisfying, but on Friday the Keeravani, that lasted more than an hour, was a stunner. Their command over the idiom and the raga, and gamaka-rich voices made the canvas look so vast that I thought they could have easily continued much longer. Amazing vastness of a raga that sounded more and more bewitching as they kept expanding the canvas. One of the best renditions of the raga and “Kaligiyunte” I have heard.

The concert at the Rasika Ranjani Sabha was something that I was looking for. It was well balanced – great alapanas by both of them, alternating swaras and brisk tan-style as well as delicate sangathis and renditions in slow and faster tempos. Nice selection of ragas too. Both have a well-rounded voice register in that they sound rocksteady at all levels. The difference in the textures of their voices is an interesting plus.

The title of a programme by Akkarai Subhalakshmi on her recent US tour with TM Krishna was “Gayaki in Reverse”. While listening to her yesterday, I wondered if the style of what I occasionally heard was a reflection of her violin. Voice resembling an instrument is quite a pleasing experience when used judiciously.

L Sivaramakrishnan on violin, R Sankaranarayanan on mridangam and S Krishna made it an an enjoyable ensemble performance.

Here’s a little glimpse of their Poorvikalyani.

Girijasankar Sundaresan

(Krishna Gana Sabha)

Interesting how some main ragas take a backseat each season while even some otherwise non-mainstream ones make repeated appearances. There are times I have even heard ragas such as Mandari more than a handful of times. The raga I haven’t heard this season since September was Karaharapriya until Girijashankar Sundaresan sang it at his KGS concert. Quite compact and expressive with all the essential flavour of Karaharapriya despite strapped for time. The other main raga Latangi too was quite effortless and well articulated. Girijasankar has an easy, breezy style and looks good on stage too.

A glimpse of his Latangi and Karaharapriya.

Vijay Natesan on mridangam and M Vijay on violin are unmissable.

Bharat Sundar

(Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan)

Charming man, charming music!

It’s a bit of a struggle to go to a morning concert, but the sight of Bharath Sundar sitting straight up and singing effortlessly in his silky voice is worth it. He’s such a delightful musician whose concerts are a total package. And that’s how it turned out to be at BHAVAN’s on that Sunday morning too. And such a great selection of ragas – Mandari, Hameer, Todi and so on.

I heard snatches of Hameer while he and his ensemble were doing the sound check and felt quite happy because I love the raga, but didn’t think that he would go the whole nine yards. This raga has so much beauty and a sense of obeisance that the more the singer digs, the better its appeal. It’s something with an infinite emotion. The Todi that followed was stately and grand. No wonder, the full-house stayed full till the end. Gripping ensemble moments too.

Here’s a glimpse of his Hameer and Todi

Amrita Murali

(Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan)

A bright, vigorous Nenarunchinannu (Maalavi). Quite a powerful and impactful singer with great stage-presence! Her unbridled and open-throated style and unambiguous range, impressive repertoire, scholarship, and command over her art certainly command all your attention. Delhi Sairam and Ghatam Krishna literally firing along. A prolific musician that I am looking forward to exploring more.

R Sankaranarayanan

(Rasika Ranjani Sabha)

While watching classical concerts, I am obsessed with the front row which is often hard to get because they are reserved for VIPs and Club-class members.

Besides watching your favourite musicians up-close, it also gives you the opportunity to watch the artistes individually, or rather focus on one musician at a time like a photographer with a zoom lens might do. Almost like moving your eyes from one character to another on a big screen. When you are up-close, what appears to be an ensemble from a distance also appears to be a summary of its parts. Or what appears to be a single sound is also a summary of multiple sounds.

So, occasionally I get to watch this mridangam vidwan R Sankaranarayanan who splits his time between Canada and India. His enthusiastic smile and sprightly, yet lyrical style is a treat to both the eyes and the ears. The elegance of a left-hander is obvious, but what I have noticed is that he plays for the singer or rather with the singer and never lets the mood of the concert drop.

While watching him play for a song in Madhuvanthi at the Akkarai Sisters’ concert (composed by Akkarai Sornalatha) on Thursday, I was wondering if he had heard that song before because all he needed was a split second to anticipate and play for even the lilting sangathis. It’s as if he is singing along on his mridangam. I look at his fingers, his palms, the other hand that’s invisible, his swinging body, facial expressions and listen to the sound he produces. It’s a total laya package. All musicians are like that. Their overall physical and experiential being is tuned to be musical.

The diversity of styles, ideas, sounds, attitudes, skills… and their impact on one is just amazing. What makes all this discernible at least to some extent is distinction. And that distinction is an enjoyable, slow process.

This clip may not be the best example, but you get an idea of what I mean.

Brinda Manickavasakan

(Raga Sudha Hall)

The Sree Raga alapana in such vilambit tempo was something I haven’t heard in recent times. Brindha Manickavasakan’s voice, style and temperament were so apt for such a rendition. Clearly, what would come up couldn’t have been anything other than a magnum opus such as “Thyagaraja Mahadhvajaroha” which has been the subject of many lecture demonstrations by masters. The accompaniment by RK Sriramkumar was so masterly – measured and engrossing.

MA Sundareswaran

(Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan with Kunnakudi Balamuralikrishna)

After the poignant Sudhadhanyasi alapana by Balamuralikrishna that had both gravitas and aesthetics in equal measure, it was the turn of Sri MA Sundareswaran. I am a big fan of this man. In fact, when I see his name in a concert of my favourites, it’s doubly delightful. Such a master! I even love his pre-concert sound-checks when he goes from the low to the high like a western violinist does.

Besides his music, I love those moments when he turns towards the audience and smiles. Those are the moments when everybody simultaneously knows that what he’s doing is working. In music everybody gets those moments and Sri Sundareswaran doesn’t hide his acknowledgement of those moments. Exploring music is about touching those sweet spots, the musician knows it, his/her co-artistes on stage know it and the audiences know it. That’s why live concerts are always co-created. And that’s why they are addictive.

Personally I don’t like excessive expression and excessive rakthi in Carnatic music; it has to be deep, but not too overtly or explicitly articulated. It has to be powerful enough to evoke the emotion in you and then leave it to you to probe and complete within you. Sri Sundareswaran’s music is something like that. It doesn’t curve too much. It doesn’t make a big deal. Just the right bit. Very sophisticated. Thanks to violinist S Varadarajan who once told me he was one of his favourites.

S Varadarajan

(Sanjay Sabha, TN Rajarathinam Hall)

Attending a vocal concert in which S Varadarajan is on the violin is like attending a twin-concert. Voice and Violin. Whether he is accompanying the vocalist or doing those alapanas and reprises, Varadarajan’s music deepens your experience. Sometimes, you get an exact replay of some of the striking moments that the vocalist has just created and you wanted to hear again and some times, he magnifies some of the nuances of the vocalist that you couldn’t fully wrap your head around and some times, he adds his own variations to make the music you are watching like an aesthetic give-and-take.