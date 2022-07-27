Chennai Marathon to be held on Jan 8 next year

July 27, 2022 6:45:07 am
The next edition of the Chennai Marathon will be held on January 8, 2023 and is expected to witness participation of international athletes.
The marathon would have a new title sponsor in Freshworks Inc, a global software as a service company from Chennai.
Powered by Chennai Runners, the marathon seeks to increase awareness on diabetes, a press release said here on Tuesday.
The marathon intends to raise funds for children with insulin needs, the release added.
Over the years, the Chennai Marathon has grown to be the largest running event in Tamil Nadu and the second largest in India. The marathon now regularly attracts participation from international athletes.
A prize money event, the Chennai Marathon 2023 will have four events for men and women including a Full Marathon (42.195 Km) that is the flagship race of the event, the Perfect 20 Miler (32.186 Km) which was introduced for the first time in 2019, the Half Marathon (21.097 Km) and the 10 km Run.
