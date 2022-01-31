Chennai: Man who stole cameras, lenses at weddings over six-year period arrested

The posts with CCTV images of the accused were shared widely on social media and the public urged the cops to initiate immediate action.

The Chennai Police arrested a 51-year-old man for stealing several cameras, lenses, worth lakhs of rupees from photographers at weddings in the city over a period of six years.

According to the police, the accused identified as Samsudeen, a resident of Villivakkam who used to shuttle between Chennai and Tiruchirapalli, has been stealing equipment since 2016. An officer said he behaved in a manner at wedding events that would not raise any suspicion. He dressed decently, ate food and greeted everyone as a guest, and then decamp with the cameras and lenses when they are left unattended.

Local reports said Samsudeen arrived at wedding venues on a bicycle. The incident came to light after a photographer named Ashwin, who lost his Sony still camera lens worth Rs 1,50,000 at a wedding hall near the ICF area on December 7, lodged a complaint at the nearby police station.

Details of the incident was shared on Instagram by Ashwin. Many of the photographers also alleged that their cameras, lenses were stolen in a similar fashion. The posts with CCTV images of the accused were shared widely on social media and the public urged the cops to initiate immediate action.

ICF Inspector Bharanidharan said Samsudeen had been engaging in similar thefts in surrounding areas like Mylapore, Nungambakkam, Avadi, etc, and used to sell them at areas like Burma Bazaar. The ICF police arrested the accused on Sunday. He was later remanded to judicial custody.