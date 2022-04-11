Chennai: Man steals laptops from medical college hostels to ‘seek revenge’ on ex-girlfriend

The Chennai city police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly stealing laptops from medical college hostels as an “act of revenge” on his former girlfriend, a medical student who allegedly dumped him.

According to the H1 Washermanpet police, they received a complaint on April 8 from Ruthresh, a second-year medical student at the Stanley Medical College Hospital stating that his laptop had been stolen from his hostel room.

The officials registered a case, checked CCTV visuals around the hostel and collected other evidence. While analysing the visuals, the police found him boarding an autorickshaw from the hostel carrying a bag. The police tracked down the rickshaw and arrested the accused from Semmencherry on Saturday.

The police said the accused, identified as Tamil Selvan, has stolen 31 high-end laptops and has been making a living by selling them at black markets. Possessing fake identity cards, Tamil Selvan indulged in similar acts in other medical college hostels in parts of the country, including Kerala, Delhi and Gujarat, said the police.

S Yamuna, inspector, Washermanpet police station, told indianexpress.com that the accused was booked under section 380 (theft) of the IPC. He was remanded and sent for 15-day judicial custody.

“He (Tamil Selvan) says that he started stealing laptops from medical college hostels after his girlfriend broke up with him but we believe that it cannot be the only reason. He had pending cases against him, he had this habit of stealing from a very young age. Having lost both parents, he was misguided from a young age,” the inspector added.