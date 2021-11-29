Chennai: Man residing in US held for threatening woman over leaking private photos

A 51-year-old man was arrested in Chennai on Sunday for threatening a woman with obscene pictures of her daughter and demanding $250,000 (Rs 1.8 crore) to not leak them online.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Ramesh, stays in the USA. He had threatened the 55-year-old woman that he would leak private pictures and videos of her daughter on social media if she didn’t pay up. Her daughter was engaged recently and the family was getting ready for the marriage that is scheduled to take place in March 2022.

The accused had threatened the woman that he would send the images to the groom’s family. She had received these threats from an unknown international number. She lodged a complaint at the TP Chatram station following that. Based on the inquiry, the police found that the number belonged to Ramesh, who has been friends with the woman for over 25 years.

The police said Ramesh had been residing in the US with his family since 1994. His wife and the woman were school friends and they became close family friends over a period of time.

Ramesh had helped her daughter when she stayed in the USA in 2019 for her higher education. In 2020, he had also provided Rs 50 lakh to help the woman buy a house in Chennai.

Under these circumstances, Ramesh had asked her to return the money she owed him which she reportedly kept delaying. On November 6, Ramesh had flown from the US and reached her residence in Chennai and started asking for the money again.

When her family claimed that they did not have the money, Ramesh got agitated, purchased a sim through his friend in Chennai and had demanded the money in return of the pictures.

Police have arrested Ramesh who was due to leave for the US in a few days.