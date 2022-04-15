Chennai man poses as cop to extort lodge manager, held

A 26-year-old man was arrested by the Chennai Police on Thursday for posing as a sub-inspector and threatening a manager of a lodge in the city in order to extort money from him.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Vijaya Prathapan, a resident of MGR Nagar in Chennai, possessed a fake police identity card and threatened Anbu Selvam, the manager of a popular lodge near Virugambakkam.

The police added, Prathapan reached the lodge on a two-wheeler on Wednesday and identified himself as sub-inspector K Kalimuthu. He then said the lodge has many irregularities and in order to avoid legal proceedings, they need to pay him Rs 30,000 each month.

On Thursday, Prathapan once again visited the lodge and threatened the manager. He also allegedly stole Rs 500 from the manager’s pocket and reportedly fled the spot.

The manager then lodged a complaint at the R-5 Virugambakkam police station. Following an inquiry, the police arrested the fake officer and a motorcycle was also seized from him.

The police said during the inquiry they came to know that the accused had engaged in a similar activity in other parts of the state and had a case slapped against him on charges of cheating in Cuddalore. He was later remanded in judicial custody.