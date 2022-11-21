scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Man ‘murders’ octogenarian mother over property dispute in Chennai

The police said Kabali had earlier been involved in a similar argument with his mother and had verbally abused his sisters.

The cops seized a knife from Kabali during his arrest. He was later remanded in judicial custody.

The Greater Chennai police have arrested a man on charges of murdering his octogenarian mother at her house in Porur in Chennai. According to the officials, the man murdered his mother over a property dispute Sunday.

The officials added that the murder victim, Saroja Ammal, 80, was residing in Dharmaraja Kovil Street for several years. Her son, G Kabali, stayed in an adjacent street.

On Sunday morning, Kabali had an argument with his mother over a property. The argument turned violent and Kabali reportedly stabbed his mother with a knife and fled from the spot. The neighbours then alerted the Maduravoyal police station. The body of the woman has been sent for post-mortem to a nearby government hospital.

Based on the investigation, the police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Kabali was later nabbed by the police.

The police said Kabali informed them that he had some debts and after he lost his job, he had asked his mother to immediately transfer a property in his name. He stabbed her after she refused to transfer the property.

The police said Kabali had earlier been involved in a similar argument with his mother and had verbally abused his sisters. A case had also been registered against him at the Maduravoyal police station in 2021.

The cops seized a knife from Kabali during his arrest. He was later remanded in judicial custody.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 03:11:34 pm
