Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Chennai man kills 77-year-old grandmother, arrested

S Visalatchi was attacked with a hammer and a blade at her home in Korukkupet by her grandson R Sathish, who had borrowed money from her.

It was her neighbours who took Visalatchi to hospital after hearing her cries for help, police said. (File)

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Chennai for allegedly murdering his grandmother who wanted him to repay the money she had lent him, police said.

S Visalatchi (77) was attacked with a hammer and a blade at her home in Korukkupet on Tuesday night allegedly by her grandson R Sathish, who soon fled the spot. It was her neighbours who took Visalatchi to hospital after hearing her cries for help, police said. She died in the hospital later.

Visalatchi had lent Sathish money and jewellery to help her grandson, according to police. She visited his house in the Red Fort area of the Tamil Nadu capital and asked for her money.

The RK Nagar police arrested Sathish on Wednesday. He was later remanded in judicial custody.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 04:39:23 pm
