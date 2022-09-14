scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Chennai man held for threatening old man to leak morphed photos on internet

The police came to know that the accused, identified as M Abdullah, had contacted the old man through Telegram App and used a voice changing application to sound like a woman and spoke to the man on a regular basis.

A 32-year-old man residing in the Seven Wells area of Chennai was arrested by the city police Tuesday for threatening an old man to leak his and his family members’ morphed pictures on the internet.

According to the police, Mumhammed Altaf (24), who hails from Tiruchirapalli and currently works in Chennai, had lodged a complaint with the Muthialpet police a few days ago. In his complaint, he said a person, who had been in touch with his father and acquired pictures of his family members, is threatening to release morphed pictures of his father and his family members on the internet.

The police registered a case and carried out an investigation. During the inquiry, the police came to know that the accused, identified as M Abdullah, had contacted the old man through Telegram App and used a voice changing application to sound like a woman and spoke to the man on a regular basis.

He then morphed the pictures he received and asked for a ransom of Rs 7 lakh. He also said if he doesn’t want the morphed obscene photographs of his family members to land on the internet, he should cough up the money soon. The Chennai police arrested Abdullah and later on Tuesday, he was remanded to judicial custody.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 07:49:49 pm
