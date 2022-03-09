Chennai: Man held for setting wife on fire suspecting extra-marital affair

The Chennai city police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly setting his wife ablaze suspecting her of having an extra-marital affair.

The accused has been identified as P Poovaraja (40), a daily-wage worker residing at Valasaravakkam in Chennai. The victim Radha (38) suffered serious burns and was admitted to a hospital.

On Monday around 06.30 pm, Poovaraja came to the house and picked up a fight with Radha, said the police. He poured kerosene on her and set her on fire, added the police.

Hearing Radha’s screams, their neighbours reached their house, put out the fire and rushed her to the Government Kilpauk Medical College, according to the police.

Based on Radha’s complaint, the R-9 Valasravakkam police arrested Poovaraja on charges of attempt to murder and he was later remanded by a court.