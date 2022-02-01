Chennai: Man held for running sex racket through social media platforms

The Chennai police Saturday arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly luring women into flesh trade, the police said Monday. According to the police, after repeated information on prostitution being carried out at some hotels and service apartments in the city using social media, based on the orders of Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal, a special team was formed to monitor and take action.

The team was formed under the direct supervision of the Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch, and comprised assistant commissioner of police, (i/c) anti-vice squad R Durai, inspector G K Venkat Kumar and other officials.

As per a statement, the police received a tip-off about one Ranjit alias Ranjit Raghav about his involvement in flesh trade through social media using fake names.

The police managed to arrest him on January 29 near a popular smart town apartment in the Thazhambur area. The police quoted Ranjit and said he had been running the sex racket under false names like Sivakumar, Pradeep Raj and Jose Roy through social media platforms and had been living a luxurious life and used to often travel to various states.

During the raid, the police rescued four girls from hotels and service apartments in T Nagar and Nungambakkam, a buzzing area of the city with large public movement.

The police said the accused was involved in five other trafficking cases and had been absconding for over three years. Ranjit was arrested and later produced before the Saidapet Metropolitan Magistrate court and remanded to judicial custody. The women were sent to the Government Women’s Home in Mylapore.