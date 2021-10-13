Chennai: Man held for online gambling; Rs 24.68 lakh, 193 gram gold seized

The cybercrime wing of the central crime branch (CCB) on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly cheating people through online gambling, including betting on cricket matches. The cops have seized assets including a car, cash worth Rs 24.68 lakh, 193 gram gold, 6 kg silver, 10 cell phones, a laptop and an iPad from the accused.

The accused, identified as Hari Krishnan, is a resident of Kilpauk and he was hiding in a hotel near Mahabalipuram. The police said he had cheated at least 30 people.

According to the police, Vignesh, a resident of Choolaimedu in Chennai, had complained to the cyber police claiming that he had been duped of Rs 87 lakh in online betting.

Based on the directions of Chennai police commissioner Shankar Jiwal, a special team under Raghavendra K Ravi, assistant commissioner, cybercrime wing, was formed.

The police found that the accused had converted a gaming website into a gambling website by getting people addicted to it.

The accused has been remanded to judicial custody. The police are investigating to find if there are more people involved in this betting network.