Chennai: Man held for blackmailing model with her morphed pics for sexual favours

A 26-year-old man was arrested by Chennai Police Sunday for allegedly blackmailing a model and demanding sexual favours by threatening her to upload her morphed photographs on the internet.

The accused, identified as Ranjith, is an event manager from Tiruppur.

According to the police, Ranjith befriended a model who lives near Kolathur in Chennai. He had called the woman on multiple occasions and had promised her an opportunity in films through his contacts. The woman, who later became suspicious of Ranjith’s activities, reportedly started avoiding him.

“The accused then contacted the woman from another number, pretending to be a female model called Deeksh Gupta. He asked her to send her modelling images and believing that it is actually a female model, the woman sent her photos which the accused then morphed and used to threaten her,” the police said.

Following this, the woman and her father filed a complaint at the Kolathur police station. The police, with the help of Anna Nagar Cyber Crime team, traced Ranjith and arrested him Sunday.

On inquiry, it was found that Ranjith runs an event management company in Perumbakkam. He was produced before the magistrate Monday and later lodged in prison.