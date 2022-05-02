Chennai: Youth killed for forcing another man to have sex with him, says police

A 26-year-old man from Assam was arrested in Chennai on Saturday for allegedly killing another man after the latter tried to force him to have sex with him last year.

According to the Flower Bazaar police, Bahadur allegedly stabbed his victim, P Sathish Kumar (30), to death on February 5, 2021, inside a public toilet near the Fort railway station, where his decaying body was found five days later.

After analysing CCTV visuals, the police identified the deceased as Kumar. His parents, who had lodged a man-missing complaint in the nearby station, identified the body as Kumar. A forensic team confirmed it was Kumar after his DNA samples matched with those of his parents and sister, the police said.

In one of the CCTV visuals, the police spotted Kumar alongside a person near a public toilet. They distributed the image of the person in the nearby areas. Based on a tip-off, the police said, they managed to arrest Bahadur.

Bahadur and Kumar were known to each other, according to the police, who added that the murder took place allegedly after the duo got into an argument over sex after work and that a knife that latter had snatched from his victim was used in the crime.

The case, initially booked under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, was later altered to one under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder). Bahadur was remanded in judicial custody.