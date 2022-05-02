scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 02, 2022
Must Read

Chennai: Youth killed for forcing another man to have sex with him, says police

Assam native Bahadur allegedly stabbed P Sathish Kumar (30) to death on February 5, 2021, inside a public toilet near the Fort railway station, where his decaying body was found five days later.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
Updated: May 2, 2022 3:32:46 pm
A man from Assam was arrested in Chennai for allegedly killing another man after the latter tried to force him to have sex with him last year.

A 26-year-old man from Assam was arrested in Chennai on Saturday for allegedly killing another man after the latter tried to force him to have sex with him last year.

According to the Flower Bazaar police, Bahadur allegedly stabbed his victim, P Sathish Kumar (30), to death on February 5, 2021, inside a public toilet near the Fort railway station, where his decaying body was found five days later.

After analysing CCTV visuals, the police identified the deceased as Kumar. His parents, who had lodged a man-missing complaint in the nearby station, identified the body as Kumar. A forensic team confirmed it was Kumar after his DNA samples matched with those of his parents and sister, the police said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

In one of the CCTV visuals, the police spotted Kumar alongside a person near a public toilet. They distributed the image of the person in the nearby areas. Based on a tip-off, the police said, they managed to arrest Bahadur.

Best of Express Premium

ExplainSpeaking: 11 charts from RBI that explain Indian economic past, pr...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: 11 charts from RBI that explain Indian economic past, pr...
Horoscope Today, May 2, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 2, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...
Ministries get trained on a new dashboard: ‘PM Speech Tracker’Premium
Ministries get trained on a new dashboard: ‘PM Speech Tracker’
Record share of domestic investors in listed companiesPremium
Record share of domestic investors in listed companies
More Premium Stories >>

Bahadur and Kumar were known to each other, according to the police, who added that the murder took place allegedly after the duo got into an argument over sex after work and that a knife that latter had snatched from his victim was used in the crime.

More from Chennai

The case, initially booked under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, was later altered to one under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder). Bahadur was remanded in judicial custody.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Buzzing Now

Advertisement

May 02: Latest News

Advertisement