Chennai: Man falls into Cooum river while taking selfie, rescued after eight hours

A 30-year-old man fell into the Cooum river from Napier bridge while taking a selfie on Tuesday night and was rescued eight hours later by police. According to the police, Karthik, a resident of Periamet, went to the bridge at around 10 pm and leaned on the walls to take a selfie. When his phone slipped out of his hand, he tried to grab it and accidentally fell into the river.

Since Karthik lost his phone, he could not alert any close ones and no one heard his cries for help since the traffic was minimal due to Covid-19 restrictions. He held onto one of the pillars of the bridge throughout the night and at around 6 am on Wednesday, walkers on the stretch found Karthik in the river and alerted the police.

The police reached the spot and pulled up Karthik using a rope. Since he had not suffered any injuries the police had sent him home. The Anna Square police confirmed Karthik was not drunk when he fell into the river.

The Napier bridge, decked up with colourful lights, has been a favourite place for selfie-hunters.