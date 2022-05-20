scorecardresearch
Friday, May 20, 2022
Chennai: Man dies after broad daylight attack, CCTV footage show people stopping but not coming to his aid

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Aarumugam, had been running a finance company.

May 20, 2022 7:36:54 pm
May 20, 2022 7:36:54 pm
The CCTV recording of the shocking incident has gone viral on social media platforms. (Screengrab)

A 36-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang of four in broad daylight in Chennai Wednesday. While two members of the gang have surrendered, the CCTV recording of the shocking incident has now gone viral on social media platforms.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Aarumugam, had been running a finance company. Wednesday afternoon, when he was returning home from his office on his two-wheeler, an unidentified gang attacked him near Shenoy Nagar.

In the CCTV recording, the gang can be seen chasing Aarumugam who stumbles and finally falls on the road. The gang continues to attack him with machetes and other weapons. Some of the passers-by were seen stopping their vehicles and witnessing the scene and some even recorded it on their mobile phones. However, no one could be seen coming forward to help Aarumugam, who was bleeding excessively.

After the Aminjikarai police were alerted, they reached the spot and took Aarumugam to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The police registered a case and deployed a special team to arrest the accused.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, R Shiva Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anna Nagar, said two persons identified as Chandrasekaran and Rohit Raj have surrendered themselves before the combined court in Kallakurichi and the police will take them in custody Monday for further inquiry. The officer added they are yet to find the identity of the other two accused.

An official involved in the investigation said that the deceased had a few pending cases against him in the Kilpauk police station and they are conducting an inquiry to find out if a previous enmity had prompted the gang to attack him.

