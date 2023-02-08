scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Man held in Chennai for breaking car window, assaulting cop

The police said that the accused was earlier arrested by the Chennai cybercrime officials for spreading misinformation on the internet.

chennai policeWhen the police officer questioned the man, he even abused the policeman and further hit the officer on his hands with the log he was using to break the car’s window.(Representational)
The lack of designated parking slots in the city has been a primary reason for traffic congestion, which in some cases leads to accidents and also incidents of scuffle between vehicle owners and others.

In one such incident Tuesday at K K Nagar in Chennai, a woman who had parked her car near a house and had gone to pick up her children from a nearby school was shocked when she returned to see a person breaking a window of her car.

According to the police, the woman, identified as Sindhu, had parked her car on 20th Street, 4th Sector at K K Nagar around 3 pm. When Sindhu confronted the man, identified as N Aravindh (40), he replied that she had parked her vehicle in front of his residence and thus he was breaking the window. He also hurled abuses at the woman.

Sindhu had then dialled the control room and a police officer from R-7 K K Nagar had visited the spot and had conducted an inquiry. The police noted that when the officer questioned the man, he even abused the policeman and further hit the officer on his hands with the log he was using to break the car’s window.

The police officer then managed to overpower the man and brought him to the police station for further inquiry. The police booked a case against him for damaging the vehicle and assaulting an officer on duty and later arrested him. The accused was later remanded to judicial custody Tuesday.

The police said Aravindh was earlier arrested by the Chennai cybercrime officials for spreading misinformation on the internet.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 20:05 IST
